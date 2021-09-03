Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 10

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Paralympics provide some of the best photographers from around the world with exciting events for them to capture in images stored on their digital devices. Here are some of the highlights from Day 10.
Kaede Maegawa of Japan in action, Athletics - Women's Long Jump - T63 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Aleksei Kuznetsov of Russia competes in the men's javelin throw F54 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Assunta Legnante of Italy reacts during the women's shot put - F11 athletics Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Jack Shephard of Britain celebrates winning the match against Man Kai Chu of Hong Kong, Badminton - Men's Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo
Bronze medallist Hannah Taunton of Britain, silver medallist Liudmyla Danylina of Ukraine and gold medallist Barbara Bieganowska-Zajac of Poland celebrate together at the end of the women's 1500m T20 athletics final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Serhii Yemelianov of Ukraine celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's kayak single 200m KL3 canoe sprint final, Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
Chantalle Zijderveld (L) of Netherland reacts after winning the Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM10 Final, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo
Athanasios Ghavelas of Greece reacts after winning gold and setting a new world record, Athletics - Men's 100m - T11 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Marissa Papaconstantinou of Canada and Fleur Jong of the Netherlands celebrate after competing, Athletics - Women's 100m - T64 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Fabien Lamirault of France celebrates after winning gold, Table Tennis - Men's Team - Classes 1-2 Gold Medal Match - France vs Republic of Korea, Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo
Khusniddin Norbekov of Uzbekistan celebrates after winning gold, Athletics - Men's Shot Put - F35 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (left) celebrates winning the gold medal with Great Britain's Jeanette Chippington who won the bronze medal in the Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 Final A, Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo