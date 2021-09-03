Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 10

Kaede Maegawa of Japan in action, Athletics - Women's Long Jump - T63 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Aleksei Kuznetsov of Russia competes in the men's javelin throw F54 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Assunta Legnante of Italy reacts during the women's shot put - F11 athletics Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Jack Shephard of Britain celebrates winning the match against Man Kai Chu of Hong Kong, Badminton - Men's Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Bronze medallist Hannah Taunton of Britain, silver medallist Liudmyla Danylina of Ukraine and gold medallist Barbara Bieganowska-Zajac of Poland celebrate together at the end of the women's 1500m T20 athletics final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Serhii Yemelianov of Ukraine celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's kayak single 200m KL3 canoe sprint final, Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo

Chantalle Zijderveld (L) of Netherland reacts after winning the Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM10 Final, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo

Athanasios Ghavelas of Greece reacts after winning gold and setting a new world record, Athletics - Men's 100m - T11 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Marissa Papaconstantinou of Canada and Fleur Jong of the Netherlands celebrate after competing, Athletics - Women's 100m - T64 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Fabien Lamirault of France celebrates after winning gold, Table Tennis - Men's Team - Classes 1-2 Gold Medal Match - France vs Republic of Korea, Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo

Khusniddin Norbekov of Uzbekistan celebrates after winning gold, Athletics - Men's Shot Put - F35 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (left) celebrates winning the gold medal with Great Britain's Jeanette Chippington who won the bronze medal in the Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 Final A, Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo