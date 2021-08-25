 Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 1 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.08.2021

Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 1

From a German bronze medal win to big upsets in wheelchair rugby there were plenty of highlights from the opening day at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. Recap the best of the action.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Ibrahim Elhusseiny competes during the Men's Singles Table Tennis tournament

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Yuji Taguchi of Japan in action, Goalball - Men's Preliminary - Group A - Algeria v Japan, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Lai Puisand #10 of Team Canada battles Joy Haizelden #14 of Team Great Britain, Women's Wheelchair Basketball Group B, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Chofu 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Sebastian Frederiksen of Denmark falls, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group A - Australia vs Denmark, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo  

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou of Egypt, Table Tennis - Men's Singles - Class 6 Group E, Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Yevheniia Breus of Ukraine, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Sabre Individual - Category A Bronze Medal Bout, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Gold medal winners Tristan Bangma and pilot Patrick Bos of Team Netherlands and silver medal winners Stephen Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby of Team Great Britain, Track cycling - Men's B 4000m - Individual Pursuit Final, Izu Velodrome, Izu 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Denise Schindler of Germany, Bronze Medallist, Cycling Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Gold - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Olena Fedota of Ukraine in action against Rong Xiao of China, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Sabre Individual - Category B Semifinal, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Anastasiia Gontar of Team Russia (L) and Aurelie Rivard of Team Canada (R), Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 heat, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Gabriel Bandeira of Brazil, Gold Medallist, Swimming - Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 Final, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Kheira Zairi #12 of Algeria, Women's Wheelchair Basketball Group B, Algeria v China, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Chofu 

 

Tokio 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/25.08.2021

Kazuya Kaneko of Team Japan during the Goalball Men's Preliminary Round Group A match between Team Algeria and Team Japan, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba 