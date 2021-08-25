Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 1

Yuji Taguchi of Japan in action, Goalball - Men's Preliminary - Group A - Algeria v Japan, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

Lai Puisand #10 of Team Canada battles Joy Haizelden #14 of Team Great Britain, Women's Wheelchair Basketball Group B, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Chofu

Sebastian Frederiksen of Denmark falls, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group A - Australia vs Denmark, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou of Egypt, Table Tennis - Men's Singles - Class 6 Group E, Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo

Yevheniia Breus of Ukraine, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Sabre Individual - Category A Bronze Medal Bout, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

Gold medal winners Tristan Bangma and pilot Patrick Bos of Team Netherlands and silver medal winners Stephen Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby of Team Great Britain, Track cycling - Men’s B 4000m - Individual Pursuit Final, Izu Velodrome, Izu

Denise Schindler of Germany, Bronze Medallist, Cycling Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Gold - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Olena Fedota of Ukraine in action against Rong Xiao of China, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Sabre Individual - Category B Semifinal, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

Anastasiia Gontar of Team Russia (L) and Aurelie Rivard of Team Canada (R), Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 heat, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo

Gabriel Bandeira of Brazil, Gold Medallist, Swimming - Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 Final, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo

Kheira Zairi #12 of Algeria, Women's Wheelchair Basketball Group B, Algeria v China, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Chofu

Kazuya Kaneko of Team Japan during the Goalball Men's Preliminary Round Group A match between Team Algeria and Team Japan, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba