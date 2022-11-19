  1. Skip to content
Highlights from the Opera Gala Bonn 2022

1 hour ago

At the 10th Opera Gala Bonn, stars such as Simone Kermes sang arias by Mozart, Verdi, Bizet and more. The event raised funds for the German AIDS foundation. Patron and jazz trumpeter Till Brönner teamed up with ABBA in a musical for peace in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K2hS

 

Opera Gala Bonn 2022 | Conductor Lacombe
Image: Thilo Beu

At the 10th Opera Gala Bonn, celebrated soloists like Simone Kermes and Giorgos Kanaris sang world-famous arias accompanied by the Beethoven Orchestra, and conducted by Jacques Lacombe. The event benefits the German AIDS Foundation, and all artists waived their fees. As always, the proceeds will go to partners engaged in HIV and AIDS research, education, and therapy. Even though there are treatments for people living with HIV/AIDS and the number of new infections worldwide is decreasing, the disease cannot yet be cured. And in some places, like Eastern Europe, infection rates continue to rise. This year, part of the proceeds will also go to providing health care for HIV-positive refugees from Ukraine. Indeed, opposition to the war took center-stage at this year’s event.

Opera Gala Bonn 2022 | Trumpist Till Brönner and Opera singer Simone Kermes
Image: Thilo Beu

World-class trumpeter Till Brönner and opera star Simone Kermes delivered a musical message of peace with a moving performance of "Lili Marleen,” a song about a girl who waits in vain for her beloved. The song was heard across the trenches of World War II, and became a famous German anti-war hymn.

Aids Gala Bonn | Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson from ABBA
Image: Aidsgala Bonn

The end of the gala featured another highlight: a rendition of the song "Ode to Freedom” by Swedish cult band ABBA. Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson from ABBA sent a video message saying they were "happy and honored” that their song had been chosen for the Opera Gala Bonn, "because what the Ukrainian people are doing right now, the brave Ukrainian people, is fighting and writing an ode to freedom.” After their video message, the entire gala ensemble performed the song together with the audience. It was an evening full of powerful emotions—under the banner of peace, and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

