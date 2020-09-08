Highclere Castle: The Real "Downton Abbey”

Also on Euromaxx:







Kaiserschmarrn - An imperial Dish

The popular Austrian dish Kaiserschmarrn has a sweet taste and a funny origin story dating back to Imperial times. According to its many fans, it can be eaten either as a main dish or as a dessert.





Greener living: Innovative ideas for urban development

In big cities, green spaces are often pushed out. The International Horticulture Exhibition Floriade in the Netherlands is exhibiting concepts from all over the world on how to bring nature back into cities.





Endangered customs: Easter riding with the Sorbs

The Sorbs, an ethnic minority in eastern Germany, are trying to preserve their language and traditions. One of the highlights of the year: Easter riding - a custom with a long history.





Nature in Finland rendered beautiful and mysterious

Finnish artist Riitta Päiväläinen loves photographing the forest. She arranges her images by using fabrics. And the results are both mysterious and beautiful.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 23.04.2022 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 23.04.2022 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 24.04.2022 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 24.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 24.04.2022 – 17:15 UTC

MON 25.04.2022 – 00:02 UTC

MON 25.04.2022 – 03:30 UTC

MON 25.04.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 24.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3