 Highclere Castle: The Real "Downton Abbey"

Euromaxx

Highclere Castle: The Real "Downton Abbey”

Highclere Castle in southeastern England became world famous as the setting for the British TV series Downton Abbey. Our tour gives fans a peek into the filming - and real life at the castle.

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Downton Abbey

 

Also on Euromaxx:



DW Sendung Euromaxx | Kaiserschmarrn

Kaiserschmarrn - An imperial Dish
The popular Austrian dish Kaiserschmarrn has a sweet taste and a funny origin story dating back to Imperial times. According to its many fans, it can be eaten either as a main dish or as a dessert.


Niederlande - EXPO 2022 Floriade

Greener living: Innovative ideas for urban development
In big cities, green spaces are often pushed out. The International Horticulture Exhibition Floriade in the Netherlands is exhibiting concepts from all over the world on how to bring nature back into cities.


Deutschland Ralbitz | Sorbische Osterreiter | Frack und Zylinder

Endangered customs: Easter riding with the Sorbs
The Sorbs, an ethnic minority in eastern Germany, are trying to preserve their language and traditions. One of the highlights of the year: Easter riding - a custom with a long history.


DW Euromaxx | Naturfotografie aus Finnland Riitta Päiväläinen

Nature in Finland rendered beautiful and mysterious
Finnish artist Riitta Päiväläinen loves photographing the forest. She arranges her images by using fabrics. And the results are both mysterious and beautiful.

 

 

