High winds fuel wildfires in western Turkey

CatastropheTurkeyHigh winds fuel wildfires in western TurkeyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheTurkeyElena Gyldenkerne08/18/2024August 18, 2024Strong winds and hot weather are fueling more than 130 separate wildfires across western Turkey. The flames also encroached on the coastal city of Izmir, one of Turkey's largest urban areas, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes and businesses.https://p.dw.com/p/4jbTPAdvertisement