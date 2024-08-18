  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineUS Democratic Party
CatastropheTurkey

High winds fuel wildfires in western Turkey

Elena Gyldenkerne
August 18, 2024

Strong winds and hot weather are fueling more than 130 separate wildfires across western Turkey. The flames also encroached on the coastal city of Izmir, one of Turkey's largest urban areas, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes and businesses.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jbTP
Skip next section Similar stories from Turkey

Similar stories from Turkey

Animal rights activist Ahmet Caner Altay (R) sits next to a stray dog (L)

Turkey passes new law to round up stray dogs

Animal rights activists have been rallying for weeks against the bill. DW met one of them.
PoliticsJuly 30, 202402:56 min
A man stands on a pile of rubble while a bulldozer digs through the rubble

Turkey's earthquake victims battle homelessness, dust

Thousands still live among toxic dust in containers and tent cities in Hatay, six months after deadly earthquakes.
CatastropheSeptember 1, 202305:13 min
DW Focus on Europe Magazine l Türkei, Orkundk

Turkey: The insulted president

Since Erdogan's 2014 election, tens of thousands have been charged with the crime of insulting him.
SocietyJune 2, 202204:55 min
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from Europe

More on Catastrophe from Europe

A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
Residents of Faenza are seen collecting household items and appliances rendered unusable by floodwater and piling them up along a street of the town.

After deadly flood, cleanup begins in hard-hit Italian town

Still shaken, residents of the town of Faenza have begun clearing mud and debris from their streets and their homes.
CatastropheMay 20, 202303:02 min
Nordmazedonien Brand im Krankenhaus in Tetovo

North Macedonia mourns victims of clinic fire

The mayor of the town on Tetovo has declared three days of mourning for the victims of a hospital fire.
CatastropheSeptember 9, 202101:55 min
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Corruption and catastrophe as China invests in Colombia

Landslides and buried villages in Colombia. The Angkor Wat temples evict locals. And big hopes for Brazil's footballers.
CatastropheMay 31, 202426:04 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

A complex search is underway for a submersible that was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing.
CatastropheJune 21, 202302:02 min
Show more