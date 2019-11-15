High turnout in Sri Lanka presidential election

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Polls have closed in Sri Lanka, where people have been voting for a new president. A record number of 35 candidates are on the ballot, but it's expected to be a tight race between the clear front-runners Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Sajith Premadasa.
Violent incidents marred Sri Lanka's presidential election; gunmen fired at a bus transporting Muslim voters to the polls. This only magnified national security as a top priority for the 16 million eligible voters.
Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and relative newcomer Sajith Premadasa are the prominent candidates in Sri Lanka's presidential vote. Minorities are concerned a Rajapaksa win could be a step backwards.
Sri Lankans will elect a new president on Saturday, months after the April attacks jilted confidence in the government. Despite 35 contenders running, the vote will likely be dominated by two prominent candidates.
India and China are closely watching the political unrest engulfing Sri Lanka, a country they both regard as a critical player in their geo-strategic game for dominance in South Asia.
