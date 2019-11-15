 High turnout in Sri Lanka presidential election | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 16.11.2019

DW News

High turnout in Sri Lanka presidential election

Polls have closed in Sri Lanka, where people have been voting for a new president. A record number of 35 candidates are on the ballot, but it's expected to be a tight race between the clear front-runners Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Sajith Premadasa.

