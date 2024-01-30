High tech meets tradition — recycling Kenyan style

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaHigh tech meets tradition — recycling Kenyan style To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaDaniel Pflafker01/30/2024January 30, 2024We meet a woman in Kenya pioneering trash collection in traditional ecofriendly carts — all via a smartphone app. Tayba Hatimy was so passionate about promoting a circular economy that she quit her job as a dentist to set up a social enterprise.https://p.dw.com/p/4bgvDAdvertisement