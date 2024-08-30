  1. Skip to content
Butchers against factory farming

August 30, 2024

Mark Junglas is disgusted by conventional factory farming. The trained butcher wants to do better. Eating meat is fine, he says. But only if the animals have led a good, species-appropriate life -- and experience a stress-free death.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k5oH

When Mark was forced to slaughter a calf at the age of 16, it was a terrible experience. It also sparked his life-long commitment to animal welfare. Mark left the conventional meat industry. Three years ago, the 35-year-old took over the management of an ultra-modern organic farm with over 100 cattle. He keeps his cattle in a species-appropriate manner and uses his own slaughtering and distribution processes. But getting the farm out of the red while holding his own against the influx of cheap meat is no easy task. Even though animal welfare is very much in vogue, few people are prepared to pay more for organic meat. Mark has lots of ideas about how to boost sales: he experiments with meat dishes he creates himself and tries to win over a new, nutrition-conscious clientele via social media channels and marketing. The film accompanies Mark Junglas on his journey. Will he remain true to himself, and his animals, through all the ups and downs? Or will he give up on his mission to strive for the highest animal welfare -- and the best meat?

