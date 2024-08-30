High Quality Meat, Best Animal Welfare

But only if the animals have led a good, species-appropriate life -- and experience a stress-free death.

Image: WDR

When Mark was forced to slaughter a calf at the age of 16, it was a terrible experience. It also sparked his life-long commitment to animal welfare. Mark left the conventional meat industry. Three years ago, the 35-year-old took over the management of an ultra-modern organic farm with over 100 cattle. He keeps his cattle in a species-appropriate manner and uses his own slaughtering and distribution processes.

But getting the farm out of the red while holding his own against the influx of cheap meat is no easy task. Even though animal welfare is very much in vogue, few people are prepared to pay more for organic meat. Mark has lots of ideas about how to boost sales: he experiments with meat dishes he creates himself and tries to win over a new, nutrition-conscious clientele via social media channels and marketing. The film accompanies Mark Junglas on his journey. Will he remain true to himself, and his animals, through all the ups and downs? Or will he give up on his mission to strive for the highest animal welfare -- and the best meat?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 30.08.2024 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 30.08.2024 – 04:15 UTC

SAT 31.08.2024 – 13:15 UTC

SUN 01.09.2024 – 19:15 UTC

MON 02.09.2024 – 09:15 UTC

MON 02.09.2024 – 16:15 UTC

MON 02.09.2024 – 21:15 UTC

WED 03.09.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4