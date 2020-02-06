 High death toll in Afghanistan reconstruction efforts | News | DW | 11.02.2020

News

High death toll in Afghanistan reconstruction efforts

A US government watchdog has revealed the human cost of international reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan. Thousands of civilians have been killed or injured in stabilization efforts.

Afghan national army soldiers in training with US army trainers in Afghanistan

More than 5,000 people — mostly Afghan civilians — have been killed or injured in reconstruction and stabilization efforts in Afghanistan, a US report released on Monday shows.

A report titled "The human cost of reconstruction" by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) — a US government watchdog created to monitor how funds are used in the country — showed that 5,135 people were killed or injured in a period lasting from 2002 to 2018.

"For years, SIGAR has spent considerable effort to track the financial costs of reconstruction and stabilization activities in Afghanistan,'' the authors wrote. "However, little effort has been made up to now to track the human costs — the number of people killed, wounded, or kidnapped — to accomplish these activities."

Watch video 02:59

Afghan tattoo artist challenges social taboos

Deaths, injuries, kidnapping

2,214 people were killed and 2,921 wounded, the report said. A further 1,182 individuals were kidnapped or went missing.

The deaths were the result of attacks on reconstruction projects led by the Taliban and other militant groups.

Read more: Opinion: Afghanistan's elections reflect a country in chaos

Some 800 deaths occurred during security-related activities that included the training and mentoring of Afghan security forces. more than 4,000 deaths were related to governance and development activities like road and infrastructure construction. 257 individuals died in activities related to improving local governance, such as providing health and education services.

More than 70% of those killed and around 86% of those kidnapped were Afghan civilians.

International fatalities

On top, 284 US nationals, largely military personnel, and 100 coalition soldiers lost their lives in related activities. A further 124 third-country civilians —  who were neither American nor Afghan — also died performing reconstruction or stabilization missions, the report said.

The majority of casualties occurred between 2008 and 2011, when reconstruction efforts were at their height.

The US and the Taliban have reopened talks in a bid to end the war in Afghanistan, now in its 18th year. 

Watch video 01:33

Oscar-winning movie highlights Afghan girls' aspirations

kp/ng (AP, dpa)

Related content

Afghan snowboarders take to the hills in Kabul 06.02.2020

The hills outside Kabul were once used by the Taliban to pound the Afghan capital with rockets and mortars. Today, the Hindu Kush mountain range is home to a group of enthusiastic young snowboarders. They don't have a ski lift, and they get no official help, but the founders of the Afghan Snowboarding Federation have got big plans for their sport.

US-Militär in Afghanistan

US-Taliban peace deal – so near, yet so far 30.01.2020

US and Taliban negotiators have held several rounds of peace talks in Qatar, with both sides claiming progress. There could be a peace deal within days, but a single mishap could also derail the entire process.

Afghanistan US-Flugzeugabsturz in der Provinz Ghazni

Afghanistan: US military plane crashes in Taliban territory 27.01.2020

US officials confirmed a US military jet has crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni, which is partly controlled by the Taliban, but denied it was shot down. Afghan officials initially spoke of a civilian airliner.

