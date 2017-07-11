High casualties feared in Haiti earthquake

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said later that "several" people had died in numerous parts of the Caribbean country.

"I can confirm that there are deaths, but I don't yet have an exact toll," Jerry Chandler, Haiti's director of civil protection, told the AFP news agency. "We're still collecting information."



UGS, meanwhile, issued a "red alert" for fatalities, warning that high casualties were "probable" and the "disaster is likely widespread."

It predicted significant damage to be "likely" as much of the population in Haiti live in buildings that are vulnerable to shaking built out of mud walls and adobe.

What do we know so far?

The quake hit at 8:29 a.m. local time (1229 UTC) and was also felt in the Dominican Republic, which has a land border with Haiti on the island of Hispanola.

Tremors were also felt hundreds of kilometers away in Jamaica and Cuba.

The epicenter of the quake was at sea around 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.6 in the region.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning but later said "there is no further threat."

The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, according to images from witnesses.

According to reports, the Les Cayes hospital on the southern coast has collapsed.

The quake was also felt in Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince which is located 153 kilometers from Petit Trou.

Many residents of the capital rushed into the streets in fear, although there did not appear to be much damage there.

Guantanamo Bay resident Daniel Ross told Reuters news agency that furniture shook but buildings stood firm.

Tragedy strikes again

Haiti, considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, is still living with the impact of the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that left some 200,000 people dead.

Damage from the quake, which struck near the densely populated capital, was estimated at $8 billion (€6.78 billion).

More than a million and a half Haitians were made homeless and 60% of the country's healthcare system was destroyed.

The rebuilding of the country's main hospital remains incomplete, and nongovernmental organizations have struggled to make up for the state's many deficiencies.

Haiti has also been in a state of political turmoil since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in July.

He was shot dead in a middle-of-the-night attack at his residence by a heavily armed commando force.

The US National Hurricane Center has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

jc/mm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)