High casualties expected after Haiti earthquake

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The agency issued a "red alert" for fatalities, warning that high casualties were "probable" and the "disaster is likely widespread."

It predicted significant damage to be "likely" as much of the population in Haiti live in buildings that are vulnerable to shaking built out of mud walls and adobe.

"I can confirm that there are deaths, but I don't yet have an exact toll," Jerry Chandler, Haiti's director of civil protection, told the AFP news agency. "We're still collecting information."



What do we know so far?

The quake hit at 8:29 a.m. local time (1229 UTC) and was also felt in the Dominican Republic, which has a land border with Haiti on the island of Hispanola, along with Jamaica and Cuba.

The epicenter of the quake was at sea around 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.6 in the region.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning but later said "there is no further threat."

The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, according to images from witnesses.

According to reports, the Les Cayes hospital on the southern coast has collapsed.

The quake was also felt in Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince which is located 153 kilometers from Petit Trou.

Guantanamo Bay resident Daniel Ross told Reuters news agency that furniture shook but buildings stood firm.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry was heading to Haiti’s emergency operations center after it was activated.

Tragedy strikes again

Haiti, considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, is still living with the impact of the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that left some 200,000 people dead.

It has also been in a state of political turmoil since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in July.

