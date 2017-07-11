 Hidden propaganda? Eurovision rejects Belarus song for political mockery | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 13.03.2021

Europe

Hidden propaganda? Eurovision rejects Belarus song for political mockery

Belarus is the latest Eurovision competitor to spark controversy with its song choice, which critics have said is pro-Lukashenko. Organizers have said the song must be reworked or Belarus will be disqualified.

Galasy ZMesta poses with instruments

Galasy ZMesta is known for mocking the mass protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko

The ongoing political crisis in Belarus has spread to this year's Eurovision Song Contest, with the country's entry in the 2021 competition on the verge of disqualification over its controversial song choice.

Following mounting pressure from European lawmakers and other critics, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced this week that Belarusian band Galasy ZMesta will not be allowed to take part in the popular event in Rotterdam in late May unless it modifies or withdraws its controversial Russian-language song, "Ya Nauchu Tebya" ("I'll Teach You").

The song, which features lyrics like "I'll teach you to toe the line" and "I'll teach you to swallow the bait," has drawn a backlash from opposition figures. The band is known for mocking the mass protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, which have been met with a violent crackdown since the disputed presidential election in August 2020. Rights groups have said more than 33,000 people have been detained in the protests.

"It was concluded that the song puts the non-political nature of the Contest in question," the EBU said in a statement on Thursday. "In addition, recent reactions to the proposed entry risk bringing the reputation of the ESC into disrepute."

'Vilifying the opposition' and the West

At first glance, the lyrics — set to '80s style guitar, drums and tambourine backing music — don't seem overtly political. Some have said the words allude to a playful BDSM relationship.

Watch video 02:56

Young Belarusians take stock

Most critics, however, have said the song derides the opposition movement, its ongoing protests and the West, which the Lukashenko government has accused of orchestrating the demonstrations. Satirizing opposition demands, band leader Dmitry Butakov sings: "The free world cannot be stopped/the unfashionable, unworthy reactionary must go."

In recent days, the song had received some 5,800 likes — and more than 40,000 dislikes and angry comments — on the ESC official YouTube page, with more than half a million views. It has since been taken down from the site.

"It was expected, understandable," Butakov told news agency Reuters. "I think our song is compliant. It's them who think it is not." Belarus' state broadcaster has so far not commented on the song or the ESC decision to disqualify it from the competition.

"I have the impression they are vilifying the opposition," said ESC expert Irving Wolther. "The band's lyrics can certainly be read this way, particularly because the group has disparaged and mocked the opposition in the past." He is certain the song is aimed at Belarusian listeners, given it will hardly appeal to Europeans.

Watch video 11:13

Women of Power: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Many of the band's other songs also mock the opposition, and the Western lifestyle in general, confirming that their political outlook is firmly pro-Lukashenko. The group — consisting of former cabaret artists from the city of Baranovichi — was founded in spring 2020. 

On the band's website, the musicians write they "were inspired by the election and the madness that followed." One of their tunes, "A Wife's Song," ridicules leading opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in exile in neighboring Lithuania. "Flutist," in turn, pokes fun at jailed opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova. In other songs, Galasy ZMesta make fun of homosexual couples and vegetarians, among others.

The band's sympathies for Lukashenko are further hinted at in the band logo, which consists of red and green lettering — a possible allusion to the state flag in the same colors. The group even features these colors in its videos. Supporters of the Belarus opposition, in contrast, have adopted a white-and-red flag.

ESC has a history of controversy

This isn't the first time countries have sought to use the ESC to convey political messages. In 2009, Georgia — another former Soviet republic — submitted a song called "We Don't Wanna Put In" to the competition. Many interpreted the title as a critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeing an allusion to the five-day war between Georgia and Russia in 2008. When the ESC called on Georgia to rename or replace the song, Tbilisi refused and the band was excluded from the competition.

Watch video 02:12

Ukraine's Eurovision win stirs online controversy

In 2015, Armenia submitted "Don't Deny," a subtle allusion to Armenian mass deportations and killings by the former Ottoman Empire. ESC competitors Turkey and Azerbaijan took umbrage; competition organizers viewed the song choice as politically charged, yet accepted it nonetheless. Armenia, in a bid to deescalate tensions, later changed the title to "Face the Shadow."

In 2016, Ukraine's Jamala performed "1944," a song that tells the story of how Crimea's Tatars were deported under the Soviet regime. Some saw political parallels to Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, and the song and Jamala's dramatic performance hit a nerve in Europe. It would go on to be the 2016 winner.

This article has been adapted from German.

  • Russische ESC Kandidatin Julia Samoilowa (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Antipina)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Don't upset the neighbors

    This year's contest, held in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, marks the first time that a host state has banned another country's entrant. Ukrainian security services denied entry to 27-year-old, wheelchair-bound Yulia Samoylova of Russia after reports surfaced that she toured Crimea after Russia annexed it in 2014. In response, Russia's state-owned broadcaster Channel One will not air the contest.

  • Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm Jamala Ukraine Finale Gewinnerin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Lyrically political

    Russia and Ukraine had their share of Eurovision drama in 2016 when Ukrainian entrant Jamala beat Russia's Sergey Lazarev. The song "1944" about Stalin’s deportation of Crimean Tatars during the World War Two was initially deemed controversial due to the contest's ban on explicit political messages. Jamala was victorious, however, with 534 points. Russia finished third, with Australia second.

  • Conchita Wurst gewinnt Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Rising against the radicals

    While the slogan of the 2017 Eurovision is "Celebrate Diversity," three years ago in Copenhagen, the victory of Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst (born Tom Neuwirth) saw a backlash from numerous countries. Radical groups in Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus all campaigned - without success - to keep the then 25-year-old from entering.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | 1969 in Spanien (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Austria takes a stand

    In 1969, Austria took a political stance against Spain and withdrew from Eurovision. The country refused to take part in Madrid to show its opposition to the Franco regime. Spanish General Francisco Franco ruled over Spain as a military dictator for 39 years from 1936 until his death in 1975. An estimated 200,000 to 400,000 people died as a result of his human rights abuses.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Tanel Badar und Dave Benton 2001 (picture-alliance/dpa/NORDFOTO/N. Meilvang)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Singing for freedom

    In 2001, Estonia became the first former-Soviet republic to win Eurovision. "We freed ourselves from the Soviet empire through song," Estonian Prime Minister Mart Laar said, following the victory in Copenhagen. "Now we will sing our way into Europe," he added, referring to ongoing talks over the country's accession into the European Union. Estonia's independence was restored in 1991.

  • Georgien Musikgruppe Stephane & 3G in Tiflis (picture-alliance/dpa/ITAR-TASS/D. Urbani)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Russian disco

    Georgia was disqualified from the Moscow 2009 contest over their disco-funk entry, "We Don't Wanna Put In" after the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union (EBU) deemed the lyrics too political. As well as an apparent play on Russian President Vladimir Putin's name, Georgian female trio 3G, along with male vocalist Stephane sang of a "negative move" that was "killing the groove."

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Ruslana Lyzichko 2004 (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Okten)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Geographical bias

    A long-running debate in Eurovision is the apparent bloc voting by neighboring countries. Late UK presenter Terry Wogan famously stepped down from commentating Eurovision in 2008, saying it was "no longer a music contest." Some of the main perpetrators are Cyprus and Greece, Scandinavia, the Balkan states and the former Soviet bloc. Last year's change in voting aims to minimize geographical bias.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Urban Trad 2003 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Perrey)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Tongue-tied Belgians

    Language has long been a fundamental flaw at the heart of Belgium's ongoing existential Eurovision crisis. For years, in a bid to keep the peace at home, Belgium has alternated between sending an entry to sing either in Flemish or French. Back in 2003, however, the Belgians avoided any linguistic woes with their entry "Sanomi," which was sung by the band Urban Trad in a fictional language.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Iveta Mukuchyan 2016 (picture alliance/IBL Schweden/O. Axman)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Aggravation with Armenia and Azerbaijan

    In 2015, allegations arose that Armenia used its entry to call for recognition of the Armenian genocide during the last days of the Ottoman Empire. The massacre of some 1.5 million Armenians remains unrecognized by Turkey and Azerbaijan. A year later, Armenian entrant Iveta Mukuchyan was reprimanded for holding a Nagorno-Karabakh flag. The de-facto independent republic is claimed by Azerbaijan.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Sakis Rouvas und Sertab Erener (picture alliance/AP Photo/O. Orsal)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Erdogan-vision

    Citing "dissatisfaction with the rules," Turkey refused to participate in the 2013 contest. Following Conchita Wurst's victory, a Turkish MP from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP reported the country would no longer take part in the Eurovision Song Contest. Turkey had participated in the contest 34 times since its first appearance in 1975 and even won in 2004.

    Author: Kate Brady


Hidden propaganda? Eurovision rejects Belarus song for political mockery

