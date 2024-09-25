  1. Skip to content
Hezbollah targets Tel Aviv as conflict with Israel expands

Ben Dorman
September 25, 2024

Israel says it has safely intercepted a Hezbollah missile targeting Tel Aviv. The attack marked the militant group's deepest confirmed strike into Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

