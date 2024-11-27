Hezbollah supporters celebrate ceasefire in southern Beirut

ConflictsLebanonHezbollah supporters celebrate ceasefire in southern BeirutTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonStella Männer in Beirut, Lebanon | Phil Gayle11/27/2024November 27, 2024In the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, supporters of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah have come out to celebrate the ceasefire deal with Israel. Journalist Stella Männer is on the ground for DW.https://p.dw.com/p/4nUaxAdvertisement