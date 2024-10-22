Hezbollah says targets Israeli bases near Tel Aviv

Skip next section 13 killed, 57 wounded in attack near hospital in Beirut

At least 13 people were killed and 57 wounded in an Israeli strike near Hariri hospital, Lebanon's biggest public hospital, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said a Hezbollah target was located next to the hospital, which is a few kilometers from center of the capital, Beirut. The hospital itself was not targeted, the IDF said.

The IDF added it also struck a Hezbollah naval base overnight, while Hezbollah says it hit an Israeli tank in Lebanon's south.

This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the region in an attempt to broker a ceasefire in the region.