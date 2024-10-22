Hezbollah says targets Israeli bases near Tel Aviv

Hezbollah says targets Israeli bases near Tel AvivPublished October 22, 2024last updated October 22, 2024
What you need to know
- Sirens sounded in central Israel, including the city of Tel Aviv after at least one projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon
- Hezbollah says it targeted an Israeli intelligence base in a suburb of Tel Aviv
- The group also says it launched rockets at a 'naval base' near the northern Israeli city of Haifa
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel to push for an elusive ceasefire
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Tuesday, October 22:
13 killed, 57 wounded in attack near hospital in Beirut
At least 13 people were killed and 57 wounded in an Israeli strike near Hariri hospital, Lebanon's biggest public hospital, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said a Hezbollah target was located next to the hospital, which is a few kilometers from center of the capital, Beirut. The hospital itself was not targeted, the IDF said.
The IDF added it also struck a Hezbollah naval base overnight, while Hezbollah says it hit an Israeli tank in Lebanon's south.
This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the region in an attempt to broker a ceasefire in the region.
Blinken lands in Israel in bid to broker elusive ceasefire
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel, his first stop of a wider Middle East tour, in a bid to broker a ceasefire in the region.
This is Blinken's eleventh trip to the Middle East since the October 7 terrorist attacks and the war which followed.
This comes as the Israeli military has intensified its campaign in the Gaza Strip's north, as well as in Lebanon's south, where Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah are based.
US officials downplayed the chances of an immediate breakthrough.
Air raid sirens in Tel Aviv as 20 projectiles fired
Air raid sirens blared in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, with five incoming projectiles from Lebanon sent toward central Israel.
Another 15 were fired toward northern Israel and the northern part of the Golan Heights.
In posts on Telegram, the Israeli military said most of the objects were intercepted but one landed in an open area in central Israel.
In the north, "some" were stopped and others fell in open areas. There were no initial reports of injuries.
Hezbollah says targets Israeli bases near Tel Aviv
Lebanon-based Hezbollah says it has launched volleys of rockets at two key bases near Tel Aviv and a naval base west of Haifa.
The Iran-backed militia group said it had attacked an Israeli military intelligence base near Tel Aviv, firing "a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base" in a suburb of the Mediterranean city.
Israeli media says the military intelligence base also houses the headquarters of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad.
The group also said it had launched a "salvo of rockets" targeting the "Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa," a coastal city in northern Israel.
Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.
UN criticizes 'damage to civilian objects' after Israeli strikes on finance group
The United Nations on Monday condemned airstrikes that Israel claimed had targeted the militant group Hezbollah's financial system in Lebanon.
More than a dozen sites tied to Al-Qard al-Hassan, a financial firm linked to Hezbollah, were hit in strikes carried out across Lebanon on Sunday.
Israel's bombing campaign came two weeks after Israel assassinated an individual it called "Hezbollah's finance minister."
Israel has said that it is now focused on Hezbollah's finance system after having killed most of the group's top political and military leaders.
It said it struck around 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over 24 hours, ramping up its offensive to hit the group's finances.
US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Lebanon in a bid to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, said Monday there was no alternative to UN Resolution 1701 but added that "new understandings" could be reached to implement it.
The resolution, which ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, called for the Lebanese militant group to withdraw towards the north of the Litani River away from the Israel border and mandated a UN peacekeeping mission to help the Lebanese army control the area free from the presence of Hezbollah or Israel.
However, Israel maintains that the resolution was never implemented, and that Hezbollah has built up extensive military infrastructure.
rc,fmt/wmr (AFP, AP dpa, Reuters)