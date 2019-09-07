 Hezbollah says it shot down ′Israeli drone′ at Lebanon border | News | DW | 09.09.2019

News

Hezbollah says it shot down 'Israeli drone' at Lebanon border

The incident came one week after a fierce exchange of fire between the two groups. The leader of Hezbollah had pledged to retaliate "deep inside Israel" if there are any more attacks.

Israeli Heron drone

Hezbollah said on Monday that it had downed an "Israeli drone" as it flew over the border with Lebanon. The Islamist militant movement said that the unmanned aircraft was now in the hands of its fighters.

A statement from the Iran-backed groupsaid that it had "confronted with necessary weapons an Israeli drone" as it entered southern Lebanon near the town of Ramyah.

The latest confrontation between the bitter enemies came a week afterthe fiercest exchange of fire  since their 2006 month-long war.

Cross-border shelling erupted in response to a drone attack in a Hezbollah-controlled suburb of Beirut.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah blamed Israel for the attack and said that it had ushered in a "new phase" of the conflict, in which his group would not recognize any red lines.

He promised that they would respond to any more Israeli aggression with strikes "deep inside Israel" and not just in the border region.

Israel has recently accused Iran of providing Hezbollah with facilities to produce precision-guided missiles.

Considered a terrorist organization by Israel and the United States, Hezbollah is a key political force in Lebanon, and has also thrown its support behind Syrian President Bashar Assad.

  • Libanon Beirut Sheik Hassan Nasrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Rise of Hezbollah

    Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

  • Libanon Hisbollah Kämpfer (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Zaatari)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    National support against Israel

    Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

  • Syrien Hezbollah und syrische Flaggen in Qalamoun (Reuters/O. Sanadiki)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Backed by Iran

    Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

  • Hassan Nassrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Political apparatus

    Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

  • Libanon 15. Jahrestag Abzug Israel Hisbollah Kämpfer Waffen (picture-alliance/AA)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Armed wing

    Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

  • Syrien Schiitische Gruppen (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/I. Press)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Terror group?

    A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

  • IS Abzug aus dem Libanon Vormarsch der Hisbollah Kämpfer aus Syrien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Syrian Central Military Media)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war

    Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

  • Syrien Protest (dapd)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Sectarianism

    Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

  • Israel Fahne vor Zaun (Getty Images/C. Furlong)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Renewed conflict with Israel?

    Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran.

    Author: Chase Winter


es/rt (AFP, Reuters)

