Hezbollah deputy declares 'new phase' of battle with Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel.

There are reports of damaged buildings and rockets landing close to the Israeli port city of Haifa.

The barrage comes after Israeli warplanes carried out some of its most intense strikes on Lebanon after fighting between the two sides picked up following Hamas' attack against Israel last October.

