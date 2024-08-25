  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warUS election 2024
ConflictsMiddle East

Nasrallah warns of further strikes: DW's Mohamed Chreyteh

Monika Jones | Mohamad Chreyteh
August 25, 2024

In a televised speech, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said his group would assess the impact of the attacks on Israeli military targets — and warned that their response may not yet be over. DW correspondent Mohamed Chreyteh has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jtxG
Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

A panoramic view of smoke billowing from the site of an Israeli airstrike on Zibqin in southern Lebanon

Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah launches attack

Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon, saying that it had thwarted a large-scale Hezbollah attack.
ConflictsAugust 25, 202401:48 min
external

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 'self-defense act'

Israel says its forces carried out pre-emptive strikes against what it called "terror targets" in southern Lebanon.
ConflictsAugust 25, 202401:05 min
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shake hands

Blinken: Israel accepts US proposal for hostage agreement

The US secretary of state is now calling on Palestinian militant group Hamas to follow suit.
ConflictsAugust 20, 202402:57 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Christoph Heusgen wears a red tie for a DW interview

Heusgen: 'I think Putin is laughing about us'

The Munich Security Conference head says Ukraine should be allowed to fire missiles into Russian territory for defense.
ConflictsJuly 11, 202415:55 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Show more