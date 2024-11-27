  1. Skip to content
Hezbollah truce sparks relief, distrust in northern Israel

Emily Gordine in Shlomi, Israel | Phil Gayle
November 27, 2024

Fighting between the IDF and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has ceased. But many Israelis who live near the border with Lebanon, fear that hostilities will resume. DW's Emily Gordine reports from Shlomi, an evacuated town in northern Israel.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nUeH
