 Hertha Berlin′s Jordan Torunarigha speaks out after alleged racial abuse

Sports

Hertha Berlin's Jordan Torunarigha speaks out after alleged racial abuse

Jordan Torunarigha has described those who allegedly racially abused him at a cup match in mid-week as a "few idiots." The host club, Schalke have apologized for the incident and an police investgation has been launched.

Fußball | DFB-Pokal | FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha BSC Berlin (picture-alliance/nordphoto)

The alleged racial abuse occurred in the second half of Hertha Berlin's 3-2 defeat at Schalke in their German Cup match on Tuesday. After the game had gone into extra time,  Jordan Torunarigha was brought down in a sliding tackle and fell into Schalke coach David Wagner.  The Hertha defender, a German of Nigerian descent, then picked up a case of drinks and slammed it down, leading to his sending off for a second bookable offense. Wagner was also ejected.

On Thursday, Torunarigha used his Instagram account to break his silence on the matter:

 "I was born in Germany, I grew up here, I graduated from high school here, I speak German like everybody else, so I can't understand these comments made by a few idiots during the game," he said.

"You can't choose the color of your skin at birth and it shouldn't matter in the first place. Different skin color, religion and origin should be just as natural in society as it is among us athletes in the dressing room."

Too late for 'three-step solution'

Hertha officials have said that they informed the referee about the alleged abuse at the end of regulation time. Under FIFA guidelines the referee is advised to respond to such situations by stopping the game and asking the PA announcer to tell the crowd to refrain from such abuse - as the first step in a "three-step solution."

However, Peter Sippel, who heads the German Football Assocation's (DFB) training program for match officials, told ARD public television that this was no longer possible in this case, as the incident had taken place around 20 minutes earlier.

The DFB has launched a probe into the incident, while Schalke, who have apologized to the player, have pledged to impose harsh sanctions if and when the culprits are found.

A police spokesman in Gelsenkirchen, where Schalke are based, said they have launched an investigation on suspicion of verbal abuse. Schalke have said they're cooperating with the police and security services.

"The club has zero tolerance for such behavior. We will do everything we can to find those responsible and impose sanctions," read a statement issued by Schalke's board of directors on Wednesday.

Support from peers 

After the final whistle on Tuesday, Hertha captain Niklas Stark, who said he had heard monkey noises coming from the stands, called on the entire football community in Germany to support Torunarigha. He has has been getting a lot of support through social media, including from stars like Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, who said via Twitter that he was "speechless" and couldn't believe that something like this could happen in Germany in 2020.

 

The allegations are just the latest of several incidents of racism that have marred European football in recent years.

pfd/ (dpa, SID)

Fascists and football: Bulgaria's deep-rooted and interconnected racism problem

After Bulgaria's European qualifier against England was marred by serious racism, calls for tougher action are getting louder. But what can sanctions achieve when the problem is so deeply entrenched in the fan culture? (16.10.2019)  

Hertha BSC Berlin TORUNARIGHA Jordan

Hertha Berlin's Jordan Torunarigha reportedly racially abused at Schalke 05.02.2020

Schalke say they are investigating an incident from a German Cup game in which Hertha defender Jordan Torunarigha was reportedly racially abused. Hertha's captain has called for a strong reaction from German football.

Fußball DFB Pokal | Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC

Opinon: Torunarigha case a missed chance to send strong anti-racism signal 05.02.2020

Referee Harm Osmers should have reacted much more strongly to the alleged racist abuse suffered by Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha, says Stefan Nestler. His team could also have sent a much bolder message.

Fußball Bundesliga | Jürgen Klinsmann | Hertha BSC

Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann appointed Hertha Berlin coach 27.11.2019

Hertha Berlin have turned to former Germany, Bayern Munich and USA coach Jürgen Klinsmann after sacking Ante Covic. The World Cup winner had been set for a seat on the board but Hertha's form has changed their plans.

