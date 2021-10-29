Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Named after a steam ship and founded in 1892, Hertha Berlin are the most prominent football export from the German capital. Their two German championships in 1930 and 1931 came long before the Bundesliga era.
A founding member of the Bundesliga when the league was launched in the 1963-64 season, Hertha had their most successful years in the 1970s, reaching the German Cup final twice and the UEFA Cup semifinals once. The 1980s and early 1990s were much less kind to Hertha, as the club spent the majority of its time in the second divison. Since the late 1990s, though Hertha, who call Berlin's Olympic Stadium home, have (for the most part) been a fixture in Germany's top flight.
In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
Hertha Berlin slipped to a fifth defeat of the season at home to Freiburg. Despite massive funding from investor Lars Windhorst, sporting director Fredi Bobic has a huge job on his hands. He insists it will take time.
Germany's men's Olympic football team walked off during a pre-tournament friendly against Honduras five minutes from time due to alleged racist abuse. Center-back Jordan Torunarigha was the target of the insults.
With multiple Schalke players in quarantine and Hertha Berlin torn apart by injuries, it’s a minor miracle that this game even went ahead. It did and Hertha Berlin’s narrow victory moves them to within a point of safety.
Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai made nine changes for the visit of Freiburg, but it was a gamble that paid off as Hertha picked up a huge win. Hertha aren’t clear of danger yet, but this was a big step towards survival.
Borussia Dortmund saw off Hertha Berlin and kept the heat on Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt in the race for the top four. Dortmund made it look easier than it was – a sign of progress for the Black and Yellows.
Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The 49-year-old looks likely to join Hertha Berlin, a move which is less strange than it appears.