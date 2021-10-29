Visit the new DW website

Hertha Berlin

Named after a steam ship and founded in 1892, Hertha Berlin are the most prominent football export from the German capital. Their two German championships in 1930 and 1931 came long before the Bundesliga era.

A founding member of the Bundesliga when the league was launched in the 1963-64 season, Hertha had their most successful years in the 1970s, reaching the German Cup final twice and the UEFA Cup semifinals once. The 1980s and early 1990s were much less kind to Hertha, as the club spent the majority of its time in the second divison. Since the late 1990s, though Hertha, who call Berlin's Olympic Stadium home, have (for the most part) been a fixture in Germany's top flight.

BAU // Sinsheim , Bundesliga Fußball , TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC Berlin , Andrej Kramaric ( Hoffenheim )

Andrej Kramaric: An underrated big fish in one of Germany’s smallest ponds 29.10.2021

In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
Fredi Bobic, Olympiastadion, Hertha BSC vs SC Freiburg, DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO, 02.10.21, Foto: Uwe Koch/Eibner-Pressefoto

Bundesliga: Fredi Bobic has work cut out at perennial crisis club Hertha Berlin 02.10.2021

Hertha Berlin slipped to a fifth defeat of the season at home to Freiburg. Despite massive funding from investor Lars Windhorst, sporting director Fredi Bobic has a huge job on his hands. He insists it will take time.
Torjjubel Jamal MUSIALA Bayern Muenchen nach das Tor zum 3-0,Aktion,, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung, mit Serge GNABRY FC Bayern Muenchen. Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 2021/2022, 3.Spieltag, Spieltag03 FC Bayern Muenchen-Hertha BSC Berlin am 28.08.2021, A L L I A N Z A R E N A Muenchen. *** Goal Jamal MUSIALA Bayern Muenchen after the goal to 3 0,Action,, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung, with Serge GNABRY FC Bayern Muenchen Fussball 1 Bundesliga Saison 2021 2022, 3 Spieltag, Spieltag03 FC Bayern Muenchen Hertha BSC Berlin am 28 08 2021, A L L I A N Z A R E N A Muenchen

Bundesliga: Jamal Musiala a player with all the time in the world 28.08.2021

Jamal Musiala scored the pick of the goals as Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 win over Hertha Berlin. While his technical skills are excellent, it's his maturity, composure and ability to find space that sets him apart.

Rassismus-Attacke gegen DFB-Spieler Olympia-Test abgebrochen. Jordan TORUNARIGHA GER Aktion,Einzelaktion,Einzelbild, Freisteller,Ganzkoerperaufnahme, ganze Figur. Fussball U-21 Laenderspiel. Deutschland GER - Mexiko MEX 3-0, am 07.09.2018 in Fuerth,Sportpark Ronhof / Thomas Sommer. DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** Racism attack against DFB player Olympic test aborted Jordan TORUNARIGHA GER action,single action,single picture,crop,whole body shot,whole figure Football U 21 Laenderspiel Deutschland GER Mexico MEX 3 0, am 07 09 2018 in Fuerth,Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO

Racist abuse sees Germany's men's football team walk off in pre-Olympics friendly 17.07.2021

Germany's men's Olympic football team walked off during a pre-tournament friendly against Honduras five minutes from time due to alleged racist abuse. Center-back Jordan Torunarigha was the target of the insults.
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - April 30, 2021 Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt Pool via REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi-video.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Robert Lewandowski reaches 40, Augsburg and Hertha Berlin safe 15.05.2021

On the penultimate weekend of the Bundesliga season, a record was broken and two teams in the relegation fight secured their top-flight status. One head coach was relieved of their duties.
Berlin's team celebrates the 1-2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 v Hertha Berlin on May 12, 2021 in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany. - - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / various sources / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Injury-ravaged Hertha Berlin on the cusp of safety after win at Schalke 12.05.2021

With multiple Schalke players in quarantine and Hertha Berlin torn apart by injuries, it’s a minor miracle that this game even went ahead. It did and Hertha Berlin’s narrow victory moves them to within a point of safety.
Berlin's Krzysztof Piatek celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and SC Freiburg in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)

Bundesliga: Pal Dardai’s gamble pays off as Hertha Berlin clamber closer to safety 06.05.2021

Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai made nine changes for the visit of Freiburg, but it was a gamble that paid off as Hertha picked up a huge win. Hertha aren’t clear of danger yet, but this was a big step towards survival.
firo : 09.09.2018 Fußball, Fussball, Nationalmannschaft,Deutschland, Freundschaftsspiel, GER, Deutschland - Peru, 2:1, Jens LEHMANN, halbe Figur, Mimik, | Verwendung weltweit

Jens Lehmann sacked by Hertha Berlin over 'racist' message to Dennis Aogo 05.05.2021

Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been sacked by Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin after a message to former player Dennis Aogo was made public. Lehmann apologized for asking if Aogo was a "token Black guy."
Leverkusen, Bayarena, 13.02.21, GER, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020-2021, Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FSV Mainz 05 Bild: Trainer Bo Svensson (Mainz)

Bo Svensson masterminding Mainz’s great escape 03.05.2021

While not mathematically guaranteed, Mainz all but secured their top-flight status on Monday night. In doing so, head coach Bo Svensson has helped mastermind the greatest escape of the Bundesliga era.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 17, 2020 FC Cologne players wearing protective face masks before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga COVID-19 quarantine for last three matchdays 22.04.2021

A year after the German Football League presented its hygiene concept for the Bundesliga to return to play following the COVID-19 outbreak, a quarantine plan has been announced to ensure that the season gets finished.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Bayer Leverkusen - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - March 21, 2021 Hertha BSC players celebrate after Deyovaisio Zeefuik scores their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Soeren Stache DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin in quarantine as DFL issues COVID-19 warning 16.04.2021

Hertha Berlin have become the first Bundesliga team to quarantine after four positive COVID-19 tests. With a surge of infections already causing chaos in Bundesliga 2, the German Football League has issued a warning.
Fußball: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen, 6. Spieltag, Deutsche Bank Park. Frankfurts Sport-Vorstand Fredi Bobic steht im Stadion. (zu dpa «Sky: Sportvorstand Bobic erwägt Abschied aus Frankfurt») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Fredi Bobic to follow Adi Hütter out of Eintracht Frankfurt 13.04.2021

A day after Adi Hütter decided to swap Eintacht Frankfurt for Mönchengladbach, Fredi Bobic has also confimed his departure. The influential head of sport will join Hertha Berlin at the end of the season.
Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 09.04.21, GER, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020-2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld - SC Freiburg Bild: Masaya Okugawa Bielefeld jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 1:0 Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke Only for editorial use Gemaess den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoaehnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 09 04 21, GER, Herren, 1 Bundesliga, Saison 2020 2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld SC Freiburg Bild Masaya Okugawa Bielefeld cheers after his goal for 1 0 Only for journalistic use Only for editorial use According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is prohibited, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Nordrhein Westfalen Germany

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld boost survival hopes with victory over Freiburg 09.04.2021

Arminia Bielefeld picked up a huge three points with a scrappy victory over Freiburg on Friday night. It puts the pressure on Cologne and Mainz, who play each other on Sunday, and struggling Hertha Berlin.

Berlin, Sportpark, GER, 1.FBL, Hertha BSC, Saison 2019/2020, Training, Foto:Zsolt Petry, Torwart Trainer *** Berlin, Sportpark, GER, 1 FBL, Hertha BSC, Season 2019 2020, Training, Photo Zsolt Petry, Goalkeeping coach

Hertha Berlin sack goalkeeping coach over controversial comments 08.04.2021

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin have parted company with goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry over comments made in an interview. Hertha said the sentiments expressed in the interview were not compatible with the club's values.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - MARCH 13: Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammate Mahmoud Dahoud after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on March 13, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Julian Brandt makes his mark as Borussia Dortmund maintain top four dash 13.03.2021

Borussia Dortmund saw off Hertha Berlin and kept the heat on Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt in the race for the top four. Dortmund made it look easier than it was – a sign of progress for the Black and Yellows.
Fußball: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen, 6. Spieltag, Deutsche Bank Park. Frankfurts Sport-Vorstand Fredi Bobic steht im Stadion. (zu dpa «Sky: Sportvorstand Bobic erwägt Abschied aus Frankfurt») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Big City Bobic: Why Fredi Bobic looks set to swap Eintracht Frankfurt for Hertha Berlin 03.03.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The 49-year-old looks likely to join Hertha Berlin, a move which is less strange than it appears.
