Named after a steam ship and founded in 1892, Hertha Berlin are the most prominent football export from the German capital. Their two German championships in 1930 and 1931 came long before the Bundesliga era.

A founding member of the Bundesliga when the league was launched in the 1963-64 season, Hertha had their most successful years in the 1970s, reaching the German Cup final twice and the UEFA Cup semifinals once. The 1980s and early 1990s were much less kind to Hertha, as the club spent the majority of its time in the second divison. Since the late 1990s, though Hertha, who call Berlin's Olympic Stadium home, have (for the most part) been a fixture in Germany's top flight.