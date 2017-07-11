 Hero or Nazi war criminal? ′Good German′ Hans Calmeyer′s legacy debated | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 18.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Hero or Nazi war criminal? 'Good German' Hans Calmeyer's legacy debated

Hans Calmeyer's hometown is grappling with how to memorialize a former Nazi functionary with an "ambivalent" wartime past. To some, he saved more Jews than Oskar Schindler; to others, he signed death warrants.

Hans Calmeyer, a Nazi functionary sometimes called 'The Schindler of Osnabrück' (picture-alliance/dpa)

Hans Georg Calmeyer is a rare thing. A former functionary in the Nazi regime posthumously honored by Israel's national Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem. A man lauded in some quarters for having saved more lives from within the Nazi wartime machinery than the renowned factory-owner Oskar Schindler. Yet to the four children of Dutch Auschwitz survivor Femma Fliejsman-Swaalep, he's a "war criminal just like all the others."

A lawyer without party affiliation in the early part of the Nazi era, who gently riled the establishment by defending the occasional communist or left-winger, Calmeyer later sought work as a jurist for Hitler's occupying forces in the Netherlands. 

He was put in charge of a small team processing appeals from people contesting their classification as Jews under the Nazis' Nuremberg race laws. According to Yad Vashem, he accepted more than half of these pleas — even a few that were rather ambivalent— thus saving at least 3,000 people from deportation to concentration and extermination camps. He received the Righteous Among the Nations award reserved for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Read more: Holocaust remembrance, 75 years on

"In the case of Calmeyer, it is rather speculative that he took personal risks," Dutch historian and journalist Els van Diggele tells DW. "But there is definitely one risk he did not want to take: losing his comfortable job in The Hague."

Deceased in 1972, Calmeyer said before his death that he and his colleagues knew the full extent of the Nazis' "final solution" — that rejecting appeals was effectively a death sentence. It tortured him at night, and having decided over life and death that way made him feel like a murderer, he told Dutch historian Ben Sijes in an extensive 1967 interview.

Yad Vashem's Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations in Jerusalem (picture-alliance/dpa/Schöning)

The Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations at Yad Vashem, on Jerusalem's Mount of Remembrance, commemorates non-Jews who took great risks to save Jewish people from extermination during the Holocaust

The 'Hans Calmeyer House'?

In Calmeyer's hometown of Osnabrück in northwest Germany, plans have been put on hold to convert the Villa Schlikker building, formerly the city's Nazi HQ, known locally as the brown house (as in the brownshirts). Naming the so-called peace laboratory the Hans Calmeyer Haus, in particular, is on hold.

"It would be a big plus point for Osnabrück if the house were given this name," says the deputy chairman of the local Calmeyer-Initiative lobby group, Joachim Castan. "If we were to put Germany's most successful saver of Jews into the former Nazi party headquarters, that would be a good twist in history." 

Read more: Albert Speer and the myth of 'the good Nazi'

Holocaust survivor Femma Fleijsman-Swaalep (EO)

Holocaust survivor Femma Fleijsman-Swaalep said Calmeyer was "a war criminal just like all the others"

Yet the temporary rethink is down in large part to the reemergence of one of the people Calmeyer did not save — especially the 15-year-old Femma Fleijsman-Swaalep, who landed in Auschwitz because her parents had wanted to conceal that she was born out of wedlock. Her biological father, a Catholic window cleaner, went to a notary to change the documentation, and repeatedly petitioned Calmeyer.

"Her father tried also in other ways to get her back, by writing personal letters. 'Esteemed Dr. Calmeyer! Help me please … I ask you to permit me a brief hearing in which I can clearly explain my case …  I am ready to do anything if only I might get my child back.' Three times he tried that way to get her safe, but all in vain. She went first to Camp-Westerbork, then Bergen-Belsen, then a prison in Hanover, and on August 6, 1944 she arrived in Auschwitz," says Els van Diggele, who gave the 92-year-old Femma a voice via a book and a documentary.

Read more: 4 of 10 German students don't know what Auschwitz was

The Villa Schlikker and potential Hans Calmeyer Haus in Osnabrück, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

The Villa Schlikker in Osnabrück formerly served as the city's Nazi headquarters

Rare working class survivor speaks, at last

For decades, Fleijsman-Swaalep had not told her four children of her period in Nazi captivity, primarily because the memories were far too painful, van Diggele explains. But beyond that, having been torn from her home and school in her early teens, Fleijsman-Swaalep was never truly able to interpret and articulate precisely what had happened to her or why. She converted to Catholicism and had her children baptized, for fear of further persecution.

But late in life, she felt it important to tell her family, who have wholeheartedly embraced this lost chapter of their history and now consider themselves Jews. One son, Ron, tattooed a Star of David and his mother's internment number on his chest. Her children came to Osnabrück calling for the voices of victims to have a place at any future museum concerning Calmeyer. 

"As an historian, I am very happy that we have this voice here. Femma and her family represent the children of all the other window cleaners who did not return," van Diggele says.

Watch video 27:25

Over a third of Germans want to stop Holocaust remembrance

By the criteria of the Nuremberg race laws, Calmeyer would have been correct to save an "Aryan" child of Dutch stock, but for whatever reason, Fleijsman-Swaalep was one of the ones he did not help.

Van Diggele's work is part of broader resistance in the Netherlands to Calmeyer's reputation. The Yad Vashem institute has agreed to review its 1992 appraisal of the lawyer, which doesn't surprise van Diggele. 

"I think even Yad Vashem, the institution itself, had severe doubts already in the early 90s. The committee was very divided. There was a group that asked: 'What do we do if, years later, the descendants of people who did get to Auschwitz because of Calmeyer knock on our doors?' And now here we have the children of Femma, who do knock on their doors." 

Read more: 'My father was in the SS'

'A relatively decent, relatively humane functionary'

Professor Johannes Max Van Ophuijsen was one of the initiators of a petition to Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose government has made €1.7 million ($1.95 million) available for the renovation, urging her to rethink the "Hans Calmeyer Haus" renaming. Signatories include Dutch former Prime Minister Jan-Peter Balkenende and former mayors of Amsterdam and Rotterdam. He says that Osnabrück's growing love affair with its favorite wartime son risks taking on a sinister dimension, and that some local politicians "have staked their reputations" on elevating a local hero to international fame. 

"So long as the locals have their say, they can afford to exploit this figure in a kind of hero worship. Whereas if we get an international audience to look at the case, he doesn't stand a chance. He's not going to be another Schindler. He'll just be a relatively decent, relatively humane functionary in the occupying regime," Van Ophuijsen says. 

The museum is scheduled to open in 2023, with the advisory board dedicated to the topic in Osnabrück this week agreeing to revisit issues like its name at a later date.

Hall of Names at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kahana)

The Hall of Names at Yad Vashem is a memorial with names and photos of the Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust

'He could not have saved everyone'

Local Christian Democrat politician and Calmeyer biographer Matthias Middelberg was also present. Even though his overall impression of Calmeyer is a positive one, he says he can understand how victims or their relatives would see the issue differently. 

"Yes, I can develop understanding of that, because of course Calmeyer did not save everybody who filed an application," Middelberg tells DW. "He could not reassign everyone, because if he had done that, then it would have become very obvious very quickly."

The research committee tasked by the city with advising on the details of the future exhibition is led by Alfons Krenkmann, a history professor at the University of Leipzig. For Krenkmann, Calmeyer's legacy can only be a mixed bag: "He did a great deal to save Jews, and simultaneously he helped prop up and advance the bureaucracy of the Nazi occupation. That's the ambivalence of this character."

Archival documents and photos of factory owner Oskar Schindler (picture-alliance/dpa)

Factory owner Oskar Schindler saved over 1,000 Jews from extermination by employing them in his factories and bribing Nazi officials to look the other way

'There is not just black and white'

Politician Middelberg argues that this contradiction is unavoidable, and that it is something Calmeyer shares with other Nazi officials lauded after the war for their efforts to save people from extermination. Berthold Beitz was an oil manager in occupied Poland, who saved many Jews by employing them, but "his oil ensured that the German tanks could keep rolling eastwards." Similarly, Oskar Schindler operated a munitions factory not far from Krakow, also saving Jews by hiring them. Yet he was a Nazi party member directly propping up the war effort. 

For Middelberg, showcasing the ambivalence of characters trying to do good in terrible times should be a core component of any future museum: "He's an example of that, that's why he must feature in the museum. It is important for young people to learn that there is not just black and white."

Read more: How WWII affects grandchildren of the war generation

Watch video 06:02

The secret helpers of Auschwitz

Yet critics like Van Ophuijsen worry that the current proposals in Osnabrück envisage too great an emphasis for a local figure best known for his work in another, occupied country.

"All this attention to a citizen, a native of Osnabrück, who didn't spend the war in the city itself, is already somewhat suspect — it sounds like a form of escapism. Certainly, it's diverting attention from what actual Osnabrückers did in Osnabrück during the war. It seems to be sort of an unreal way of educating youth and inspiring civil courage."

Researchers, survivors and other interested parties in Germany, the Netherlands and Israel will now seek to strike the right balance for a future museum in the coming years.

  • Deutschland Drittes Reich Reichsminister für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda Joseph Goebbels (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945)

    As Hitler's Propaganda Minister, the virulently anti-Semitic Goebbels was responsible for making sure a single, iron-clad Nazi message reached every citizen of the Third Reich. He strangled freedom of the press, controlled all media, arts, and information, and pushed Hitler to declare "Total War." He and his wife committed suicide in 1945, after poisoning their six children.

  • Hitler in Bayreuth (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)

    The leader of the German National Socialist Workers' Party (Nazi) developed his anti-Semitic, anti-communist and racist ideology well before coming to power as Chancellor in 1933. He undermined political institutions to transform Germany into a totalitarian state. From 1939 to 1945, he led Germany in World War II while overseeing the Holocaust. He committed suicide in April 1945.

  • Heinrich Himmler Deutschland SS (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Heinrich Himmler (1900-1945)

    As leader of the Nazi paramilitary SS ("Schutzstaffel"), Himmler was one of the Nazi party members most directly responsible for the Holocaust. He also served as Chief of Police and Minister of the Interior, thereby controlling all of the Third Reich's security forces. He oversaw the construction and operations of all extermination camps, in which more than 6 million Jews were murdered.

  • German politician and wartime deputy of Adolf Hitler, during a public speech.

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Rudolf Hess (1894-1987)

    Hess joined the Nazi party in 1920 and took part in the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, a failed Nazi attempt to gain power. While in prison, he helped Hitler write "Mein Kampf." Hess flew to Scotland in 1941 to attempt a peace negotiation, where he was arrested and held until the war's end. In 1946, he stood trial in Nuremberg and was sentenced to life in prison, where he died.

  • Adolf Eichmann (AP/dapd)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Adolf Eichmann (1906-1962)

    Alongside Himmler, Eichmann was one of the chief organizers of the Holocaust. As an SS Lieutenant colonel, he managed the mass deportations of Jews to Nazi extermination camps in Eastern Europe. After Germany's defeat, Eichmann fled to Austria and then to Argentina, where he was captured by the Israeli Mossad in 1960. Tried and found guilty of crimes against humanity, he was executed in 1962.

  • Hermann Göring hält eine Rede (Three Lions/Getty Images)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Hermann Göring (1893-1946)

    A participant in the failed Beer Hall Putsch, Göring became the second-most powerful man in Germany once the Nazis took power. He founded the Gestapo, the Secret State Police, and served as Luftwaffe commander until just before the war's end, though he increasingly lost favor with Hitler. Göring was sentenced to death at Nuremberg but committed suicide the night before it was enacted.

    Author: Cristina Burack


DW recommends

Ex-Nazi death camp guard faces German court reckoning

The 93-year-old defendant has rejected any guilt throughout the trial, but admitted knowing about the gas chambers in the Stutthof death camp. Prosecutors said that he choose to "look away" instead of leaving his post. (06.07.2020)  

Germany: Anti-Semitism despite remembrance culture

Germany still has a problem with anti-Semitism — despite its World War II remembrance culture. The RIAS project has collected new data, showing far-right perpetrators are behind a large number of anti-Semitic incidents. (07.05.2020)  

Germans want to uphold culture of Holocaust remembrance

Germans want to keep memories of the horrors and cruelty of National Socialism alive, a survey commissioned by DW has revealed. It comes ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. (24.01.2020)  

Advertisement

Germany

Police in Germany have too much access to personal online data, top court says

Data privacy: 'We're pretty much in the worst-case scenario,' says whistleblower

Hero or Nazi war criminal? 'Good German' Hans Calmeyer's legacy debated

Coronavirus: Germany eyes tougher lockdown measures during local outbreaks