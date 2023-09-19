  1. Skip to content
Hermoso accuses Spanish soccer federation of 'intimidation'

September 19, 2023

The Spanish international has reacted to the federation calling up players who are boycotting the women's national team, claiming the move showed "nothing had changed."

https://p.dw.com/p/4WUnP
Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes
Hermoso put out a statement on social mediaImage: Noe Llamas/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso accused the Spanish football federation of trying to "intimidate and threaten" players of the national team who recently won the World Cup.

In a statement published on social media on Tuesday, the 33-year-old striker reacted to the federation calling up players who are boycotting the women's team.

The boycott comes after Spain's former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales held Hermoso's head with both hands and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony that followed Spain's win over England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia on August 20.

Why did Hermoso put out a statement?

On Friday, 39 players, including 21 members of the squad that won the World Cup last month, said they would not return to the national team as they did not yet "feel in a safe space," demanding further changes within the federation.

But Spain's new head coach Montse Tome called up many of them on Monday. Players reaffirmed their boycott the same day.

Hermoso, who was not called up, said the federation was trying to put pressure on the players. "The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussions and economic sanctions," she wrote.

Spain’s ex-football boss in court over World Cup kiss

Players could face legal consequences

Under Spain's Sport Act, players can be fined or even have their federation licences suspended for refusing a call-up.

The players said they would also look into the legal implications of being added to a squad list despite their announced boycott.

Spain's women's team is set to play against Sweden and Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League next week.

fg/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Go to homepage