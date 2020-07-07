 Here We Move, Here We Groove | Highlights | DW | 05.07.2022

Highlights

Here We Move, Here We Groove

Robert Šoko injected "Balkan Beats” into Berlin’s nightlife in the 1990s. He made a name for himself throughout Europe with the new sound - a blend of folklore and modern club beats.

Filmstill Dokumentation | Here we move - Here we groove

But the continent has undergone changes since then, and now needs something new again.

Filmstill Dokumentation | Here we move - Here we groove

At the time, Robert Šoko’s rousing "Balkan Beats” spread rapidly throughout Europe.  But much has changed since the beginning of his career. The continent is now home to large numbers of refugees; societal diversity is a dominant theme of public discourse. When Šoko came to Berlin, he was himself fleeing war in Bosnia.

Filmstill Dokumentation | Here we move - Here we groove

But after almost three decades, he’s produced enough Balkan Beats. Šoko embarks on a journey back to his homeland and a search for a new sound for Europe. He’ll find it among refugee communities - he’s sure of that. The film affords intimate insights into the relationship between people and their music; and how that music helps to transcend cultural differences.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 20.08.2022 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 20.08.2022 – 21:30 UTC
SUN 21.08.2022 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

