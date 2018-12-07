Here Are Your Favorite Treats!

When winter arrives in Germany, it brings along a wonderful array of seasonal Christmas treats, like gingerbread and almond cookies, or sugar-dusted fruit cakes. The possibilities are endless! Thank you so much for sharing your favorite sweets with us. We enjoyed learning about what you like treating yourself to most, and loved trying all the different tastes!

From all the mail we got, we drew one lucky winner, who will be receiving a Euromaxx wristwatch. And the winner is Ljiljana Cvetkoska from Macedonia.

Her favorite treat is a "Stollen" - a traditional sugar-dusted fruit cake.

Congratulations!