HERA – European Probe to Study Defense Against Asteroids

Many researchers believe an asteroid strike led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. Space agencies like ESA don’t think a similar event is on the horizon but want to be prepared for any surprises.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Image: M. Klindwort/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/picture alliance

Jurassic gourmets – pterosaurs feasted on squid

Fossilized contents from a flying dinosaur’s stomach contents have revealed its final meal back during the Jurassic period. The Campylognathoides – which lived around 182 million years ago in what is now Germany – fed on prehistoric cephalopods.

Image: Bluegreen Pictures/IMAGO

Reef teamwork – how octopus and fish cooperate on hunts

Octopus have colonized the world’s oceans for over 500 million years. And when they go out to hunt, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, they get some help from fish. Both partners benefit.

Underwater noise is hard on sensitive marine life

Underwater sound pollution generated by ship engines, offshore platforms and sonar has long since arrived in remote marine ecosystems like the Arctic and Antarctic. And it has profound consequences for the species that live there.

Image: JOSEP JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

How does a desalination plant work?

Two different processes are used to obtain freshwater from saltwater – distillation and reverse osmosis. It takes around 100 liters of seawater to produce 45 liters of drinking water. Our viewer question this time comes from Richard Z. in Colombia.

Whale-watching from New York’s beaches

New Yorkers are happy that increasing numbers of whales and dolphins are appearing off the city’s coast. Experts say it’s because the water has grown cleaner and the food fish the marine mammals rely on have grown more plentiful again.

