 "HER - Women in Asia" - the 2nd Season

Her

"HER - Women in Asia" - the 2nd Season

Meet women across South Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. HER - great stories about stepping up, health, dating, beauty and marriage filled with twists, turns and feeling.

Watch video 00:30

HER - Women in Asia (Season 2)

The 2nd season starts on July 6, 2022.

 

DW Her – Women in Asia | Season 2 Folge 1 Motherhood

Part 1: Motherhood

While the nuclear family of mother, father, and children, is still widespread in many Asian countries, it’s changing. More and more children are growing up with single moms. Meet three mothers from different Asian countries and hear their stories.

Farheen Ishtiaq Naqvi in Pakistan leads the life of a man in order to provide for her daughter. Young mother Queenie and her husband struggle with the work culture of Hong Kong, which is not very family-friendly. And Dewi Candraningrum from Indonesia fights hard to give her disabled son the help he deserves.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED​​, 06.07.2022 - 16:45 UTC
WED​​, 06.07.2022 - 23:15 UTC
THU​​, 07.07.2022 - 06:15 UTC
THU, 07.07.2022 - 13:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

THU, 07.07.2022 - 06:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Audios and videos on the topic

HER - Women in Asia (Season 2)  

