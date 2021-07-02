"HER - Women in Asia" - the 2nd Season

The 2nd season starts on July 6, 2022.

Part 1: Motherhood

While the nuclear family of mother, father, and children, is still widespread in many Asian countries, it’s changing. More and more children are growing up with single moms. Meet three mothers from different Asian countries and hear their stories.

Farheen Ishtiaq Naqvi in Pakistan leads the life of a man in order to provide for her daughter. Young mother Queenie and her husband struggle with the work culture of Hong Kong, which is not very family-friendly. And Dewi Candraningrum from Indonesia fights hard to give her disabled son the help he deserves.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED​​, 06.07.2022 - 16:45 UTC

WED​​, 06.07.2022 - 23:15 UTC

THU​​, 07.07.2022 - 06:15 UTC

THU, 07.07.2022 - 13:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4



DW Deutsch+

THU, 07.07.2022 - 06:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3