"HER - Women in Asia" - the 2nd Season

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Meet women across South Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. HER - great stories about stepping up, health, dating, beauty and marriage filled with twists, turns and feeling.
The 2nd season starts on July 6, 2022.
Part 1: Motherhood
While the nuclear family of mother, father, and children, is still widespread in many Asian countries, it’s changing. More and more children are growing up with single moms. Meet three mothers from different Asian countries and hear their stories.
Farheen Ishtiaq Naqvi in Pakistan leads the life of a man in order to provide for her daughter. Young mother Queenie and her husband struggle with the work culture of Hong Kong, which is not very family-friendly. And Dewi Candraningrum from Indonesia fights hard to give her disabled son the help he deserves.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
WED, 06.07.2022 - 16:45 UTC
WED, 06.07.2022 - 23:15 UTC
THU, 07.07.2022 - 06:15 UTC
THU, 07.07.2022 - 13:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
THU, 07.07.2022 - 06:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3