Her - Women in Asia: Taking the Lead

1 hour ago

Since 2015, women in every country in the world have officially had the right to vote. It’s been a long road to this point.

And although today many countries are led by women, they are still underrepresented in politics and public life. Attitudes towards female politicians are still largely characterized by deeply ingrained stereotypes. So how do they cope?

Three politically active women from three Asian countries tell us their stories.

You can't build a better society by sidelining the voices of the youth and women. That’s why Sarah Elago became a politician as a very young woman. Now as a member of the Philippine congress she knows that her voice counts, even though she is living with a speech disorder.

In some conservative parts of Pakistan, women are barred from voting, or intimidated into staying home. Sometimes, men force them to vote according to their will. That’s why Shazia Abid, a member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, organizes separate polling stations for women. But her commitment goes much further.

Senator Ras Adiba Radzi is an activist for people with disabilities and fights for their rights in Malaysia’s parliament. She also fights for her own. She is sick of being treated like a child just because she is in a wheelchair. 
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 03.05.2023 – 16:45 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 23:15 UTC
THE 04.05.2023 – 06.15 UTC 
THU 04.05.2023 – 15:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


DW Deutsch+

THU 04.05.2023 – 06:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

