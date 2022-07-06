HER – Women in Asia: Season 2 out now

HER portrays the lives of women from all spheres of Asian societies. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal issues concerning women. New topics in the upcoming season 2 include solo motherhood in Pakistan, fighting for a family-friendly work culture in Hong Kong and caring for an autistic child in Indonesia.

"This format does a fantastic job of bringing our audiences close-up reports and powerful insights into the lives of women in Asia," says DW Editor in Chief and HER Executive Producer Manuela Kasper-Claridge. "Users in important target regions have given us great feedback on our first season, and that's all the motivation we need to keep up the good work in season 2."

In Season 2 of HER, financial independence is one of the topics the series deals with.

Starting on July 6, the multimedia format can be accessed gradually on-demand on dw.com, on DW TV and on DW's social media channels in seven languages: English, Hindi, Mandarin, Indonesian, Urdu, Tamil and Bengali. Protagonists featured in season 1 come from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and Taiwan; season 2 also includes stories from Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The co-production between DW and its Asian partners, including PIK Film in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, Scroll Media in India and filmmaker Omer Nafees in Pakistan, is available on 25 partner platforms in Asia, including VOOT and Starzplay. As of December 2021, the videos of season 1 were viewed 31.5 million times across all DW and partner platforms; the project has grown organically since its launch.

Another topic: Women in art.

At the One World Media Awards in London, HER reached the top three in the category "Women's Solutions Reporting" and was awarded silver at the World Media Festival in Hamburg.

DW editors Bettina Thoma-Schade and Michael Wetzel are the producers behind HER – Women in Asia. Bettina Thoma-Schade: "Season 2 aims to reach even more Asian women to give them a platform to share their experiences and voice the challenges they face. With a diverse range of new topics, we are happy to be building on the success of season 1."

Season 3 is scheduled for 2023.