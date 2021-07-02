 Her is back! | HER | DW | 05.07.2022

Her is back!

And just as in the first season HER portrays the lives of women from all spheres of Asian societies, this time featuring protagonists from Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand. In each episode, three women give their perspectives on universal, existential and crucial topics.This time the topics include careers in male dominated professions, motherhood, money and self-expression.  

