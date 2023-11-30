Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and influential figure in US foreign policy, was a key player in many significant global events of the 1970s during his time serving under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Henry Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and influential figure in US foreign policy, died on Wednesday, aged 100.

"Dr. Henry Kissinger, a respected American scholar and statesman, died today at his home in Connecticut," Kissinger Associates announced in a statement late on Wednesday.

Fled Nazi Germany

The former US Secretary of State was born in Germany in 1923. His family moved to the United States in 1938 to flee the Nazi regime.

Known for his significant influence on US foreign policy under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Kissinger's legacy is marked by his crucial role in the Vietnam War, as well as opening diplomatic relations with China.

