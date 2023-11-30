  1. Skip to content
Henry Kissinger dies at 100

November 30, 2023

Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and influential figure in US foreign policy, was a key player in many significant global events of the 1970s during his time serving under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Henry Kissinger
Henry Kissinger served as secretary of state and national security advisor under the administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald FordImage: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Henry Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and influential figure in US foreign policy, died on Wednesday, aged 100.

"Dr. Henry Kissinger, a respected American scholar and statesman, died today at his home in Connecticut," Kissinger Associates announced in a statement late on Wednesday.

Fled Nazi Germany

The former US Secretary of State was born in Germany in 1923. His family moved to the United States in 1938 to flee the Nazi regime.

Known for his significant influence on US foreign policy under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Kissinger's legacy is marked by his crucial role in the Vietnam War, as well as opening diplomatic relations with China.

