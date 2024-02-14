Helping farmers ditch chemical fertilizers

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaHelping farmers ditch chemical fertilizersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaJessica Goel02/14/2024February 14, 2024On the outskirts of Delhi, social enterprise Urban Farms supplies farmers with organic compost. Made from paddy stubble and other crop waste, it lets farmers forego chemical fertilizers and pesticides that degrade the soil. https://p.dw.com/p/4cDJUAdvertisement