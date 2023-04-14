Help from Cologne in Restoring Notre-Dame

A fire nearly destroyed the famous cathedral of Paris in 2019. Its reconstruction is set to finish by 2024. And the Cologne Cathedral’s workshop is helping restore some of the windows.

Germany in a Nutshell: Cakes and Tortes

Black Forest cake is known the world over, but it’s just one of many German cake and tart specialties. Check out what other treats the country has to offer and why Germans love their “coffee & cake.”

Venice on Instagram and Up Close

Social media is full of photos showing St. Mark’s Square, the Rialto Bridge or nearby Burano Island with the sun shining down and not a person in sight. How do these picture-perfect images compare to real-life Venice?

Brussels’ Best-Known Landmark: the Atomium

The Atomium in Brussels doesn’t look its age at a proud 65-years-old. These interconnected spheres are the city’s top landmark, built for the Expo 1958 world’s fair. We found out what keeps it looking shiny and new.

The Silk Weavers of Lyon

The craft of silk-weaving boasts an age-old tradition in Lyon, France. Up until the 19th century, the city was famed as a silk-producing hub. Few of these weaving mills remain today, but we visited one.

