  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nuclear energy
China-Taiwan crisis
Deutschland | Restaurierung Notre-Dame Fenster in der Dombauhütte in Köln
Image: Oliver Berg/dpa/picture alliance

Help from Cologne in Restoring Notre-Dame

20 minutes ago

A fire nearly destroyed the famous cathedral of Paris in 2019. Its reconstruction is set to finish by 2024. And the Cologne Cathedral’s workshop is helping restore some of the windows.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q4JJ

 

Also on Euromaxx:

 

Euromaxx, Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte
Image: DW

Germany in a Nutshell: Cakes and Tortes

Black Forest cake is known the world over, but it’s just one of many German cake and tart specialties. Check out what other treats the country has to offer and why Germans love their “coffee & cake.”

 

 

 

Euromaxx, Venedig, Italien,
Image: DW

Venice on Instagram and Up Close

Social media is full of photos showing St. Mark’s Square, the Rialto Bridge or nearby Burano Island with the sun shining down and not a person in sight. How do these picture-perfect images compare to real-life Venice?

 

 

Euromaxx, Atomium, Wahrzeichen, Brüssel, Belgien
Image: DW

Brussels’ Best-Known Landmark: the Atomium

The Atomium in Brussels doesn’t look its age at a proud 65-years-old. These interconnected spheres are the city’s top landmark, built for the Expo 1958 world’s fair. We found out what keeps it looking shiny and new.

 

 

 

Lyon | Seidenraupe
Image: DW

The Silk Weavers of Lyon

The craft of silk-weaving boasts an age-old tradition in Lyon, France. Up until the 19th century, the city was famed as a silk-producing hub. Few of these weaving mills remain today, but we visited one.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 15.04.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 15.04.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 17:30 UTC
MON 17.04.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 17.04.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 16.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ruslama Danilkina is seen in the park

Ukraine war: 'I wanted to do something to help my country'

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An empty classroom full of green desks and chairs

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Crime18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An artist paints a wall mural of the G-20 Summit logo along a street in Visakhapatnam

Why is India hosting some G-20 events in Kashmir?

Why is India hosting some G-20 events in Kashmir?

PoliticsApril 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Greenpeace campaign against nuclear power painted large on a nuclear power plant cooling tower

Germany shuts down its last nuclear power stations

Germany shuts down its last nuclear power stations

Politics18 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

An excavator is seen working in a remote border area near the Finnish town of Imatra.

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Politics5 hours ago02:44 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

PoliticsApril 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Cartoon shows a worried Statue of Liberty holding a hand over a leaking hole in a pipeline marked "USA - SECRET."

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

Politics3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage