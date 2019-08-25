Helicopter with seven on board missing off Hawaii: US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard said on Friday it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that went missing off the coast of Hawaii.

The chopper was on a tour of the coast of the northwestern island of Kauai, where the weather conditions were said to be "challenging."

The helicopter was carrying a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were believed to be minors, a statement from the Coast Guard said.

A boat and a helicopter were sent to scour the area when its owner raised the alarm around 40 minutes after it was due back on Thursday evening, the release added.

"We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard," said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, according to local media.

Visibility was low and there were blustery winds, he added.

Read more: Pearl Harbor: Shooting at Hawaii military base

Watch video 01:18 Share Cleaning the Pacific garbage patch Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2zApr Cleaning the Pacific garbage patch

The chopper has an electronic locator on board but no signals have been received, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard helicopter and crew are being supported by the US Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay.

A Coast Guard vessel and crew were also launched from Honolulu.

Helicopter tours are common above the island of Kauai, much of which is a state park.

mm/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.