Helicopter crashes into Manhattan skyscraper

The New York Fire Department announced the crash landing and said that it was responding on site. The crash took place in rainy weather.

A helicopter crashed into a building on 7th Avenue in New York on Monday afternoon, with at least one person killed.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said on Twitter that they were operating at the scene in Manhattan following a crash landing.

Smoke was scene billowing out from the rooftop of the building but the fire was soon brought under control by the emergency services.

"The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported," tweeted the FDNY.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there had been "casualties" on board the helicopter. "People who were in the building said they felt the building shake," Cuomo added.

jsi/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

