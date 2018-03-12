 Helicopter crashes into Manhattan skyscraper | News | DW | 10.06.2019

News

Helicopter crashes into Manhattan skyscraper

The New York Fire Department announced the crash landing and said that it was responding on site. The crash took place in rainy weather.

A helicopter crashed into a building on 7th Avenue in New York on Monday afternoon.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said on Twitter that they were operating at the scene in Manhattan following a crash landing.

Few details were initially available but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there had been "casualties" on board the helicopter.

jsi/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

