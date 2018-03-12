Helicopter crashes into Manhattan skyscraper

The New York Fire Department announced the crash landing and said that it was responding on site. The crash took place in rainy weather.
A helicopter crashed into a building on 7th Avenue in New York on Monday afternoon.
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said on Twitter that they were operating at the scene in Manhattan following a crash landing.
Few details were initially available but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there had been "casualties" on board the helicopter.
