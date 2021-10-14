Helene Fischer is one of Germany's most commercially successful pop and Schlager (folk pop) singers.

With her contemporary take on traditional folk-pop known as Schlager, the successful singer has also polarized the German nation, loved by some and rejected by others for what they consider a kitschy or old-fashioned style. Born to German parents in the Soviet Union, Fischer grew up in Germany and trained at the Frankfurt Stage and Musical School. She had her breakthrough with the multi-platinum album "Farbenspiel" in 2013. She has also tried her hand at acting, appearing in German television series "Das Traumschiff" and "Tatort," among others. Helene Fischer has told over 10 million records and received 16 Echos and numerous other awards.