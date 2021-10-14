Visit the new DW website

Helene Fischer

Helene Fischer is one of Germany's most commercially successful pop and Schlager (folk pop) singers.

With her contemporary take on traditional folk-pop known as Schlager, the successful singer has also polarized the German nation, loved by some and rejected by others for what they consider a kitschy or old-fashioned style. Born to German parents in the Soviet Union, Fischer grew up in Germany and trained at the Frankfurt Stage and Musical School. She had her breakthrough with the multi-platinum album "Farbenspiel" in 2013. She has also tried her hand at acting, appearing in German television series "Das Traumschiff" and "Tatort," among others. Helene Fischer has told over 10 million records and received 16 Echos and numerous other awards.

Meet the Germans, Musik Copyright: DW

German music: Do you know your 'Schlager' from your 'Deutschrap?' 14.10.2021

Rammstein, Helene Fischer and Capital Bra have probably never been on the same playlist before, but Meet the Germans is bringing them together for a musical one-off.

Popxport Helene Fischer Pressefoto Copy: Sandra Ludewig Bilder aus der DW-Sendung PopXport

Helene Fischer, Luis Fonsi join hands for new single 12.08.2021

After a four-year gap, Germany's biggest pop star is back with a single featuring Luis Fonsi of "Despacito" fame. Is Fischer eyeing the international market?
12.10.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Gelsenkirchen: Schalke Ole am 12.10.2019 auf Schalke in der Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen Mickie Krause Foto: Revierfoto Foto: Revierfoto/Revierfoto/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Is German schlager music sexist? 24.08.2020

The catchy pop tunes known as schlager have brought masses of partying Germans together for decades. But a closer look at some lyrics reveal outdated views.
Die Sängerin Helene Fischer steht am 12.09.2017 zum Start ihrer Deutschland-Tournee in der Tui Arena in Hannover (Niedersachsen) auf der Bühne. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa | 12.09.2017 Verwendung weltweit

Better paid than Britney Spears: Who is Helene Fischer? 22.11.2018

The Russian-German singer made it onto Forbes' top 10 of highest-paid women in music. While all the other stars on the list are international household names, "Schlager Queen" Helene Fischer is a very German phenomenon.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung*** Schlagersängerin Helene Fischer tritt am 02.06.2015 zum Auftakt ihrer Stadiontournee «Farbenspiel» in Rostock (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) auf. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa -

Helene Fischer. A career in pictures 22.11.2018

German folk pop star Helene Fischer releases her new album on May 12. The self-titled collection of songs is the latest highlight in an unparalleled music career. Here's a look back at the rest.
EXKLUSIV - Schlagerstar Helene Fischer tritt am 24.05.2017 während des Release-Konzerts zu ihrem neuen Album im Kesselhaus in München (Bayern) auf. Die TV-Aufzeichnung vom Konzert mit dem Titel Helene Fischer - Ihre neuen Songs. Das Konzert aus dem Kesselhaus in München 2017 wird am 08.06.2017 um 20.15 Uhr in der ARD ausgestrahlt. Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Pop queen Helene Fischer makes rare political comment on Chemnitz 05.09.2018

She has been criticized for avoiding all political issues, but now the influential pop singer Helene Fischer has "broken the silence," joining the chorus of voices against violence and racism.
Der Schlagersänger Heino singt am 01.02. 2013 in Hamburg auf der Bühne des NDR-Funkhauses. Heino präsentiert sein neues Album mit dem Titel: Mit freundlichen Grüßen. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa

Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note 13.07.2018

Germany's biggest Schlager festival came to Hamburg at the weekend. DW profiles this uniquely European music genre, which combines traditional folk, Johann Strauss waltzes and pop sensibilities with kitschy stage antics.
06.12.2015 *** Die Sängerin Helene Fischer agiert am 06.12.2015 in Hürth (Nordrhein-Westfalen) beim RTL Jahresrückblick 2015! Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen auf der Bühne. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser

10 Schlager superstars 13.07.2018

Through honey-voiced starlets like Helene Fischer, folksy Schlager standards continue to unite Germans in epic song. Here are 10 legends of Schlager whose uplifting melodies and schmaltzy lyrics will forever live on.
12.09.2017 Die Sängerin Helene Fischer steht am 12.09.2017 zum Start ihrer Deutschland-Tournee in der Tui Arena in Hannover (Niedersachsen) auf der Bühne. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

No bootleg merchandise for German pop queen 06.07.2018

Helene Fischer is the ultimate German pop queen, wildly successful nationwide. Should anyone plan to sell decals or compression hosiery using her name, they better think twice — her name is registered as a trademark.

EXKLUSIV - Schlagerstar Helene Fischer tritt am 24.05.2017 während des Release-Konzerts zu ihrem neuen Album im Kesselhaus in München (Bayern) auf. Die TV-Aufzeichnung vom Konzert mit dem Titel Helene Fischer - Ihre neuen Songs. Das Konzert aus dem Kesselhaus in München 2017 wird am 08.06.2017 um 20.15 Uhr in der ARD ausgestrahlt. Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German musicians' trademark protection, from diapers to matches 06.07.2018

To fend off bootleg merchandise and misuse of their names, many musical artists register their name for trademark protection in various categories. Here are a few prominent German examples.
+++Nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Helene Fischer- Farbenspiel Live- Stadion Tournee

Pop queen Helene Fischer launches high-flying tour 12.09.2017

It is billed as a "show of superlatives." For her new tour, German superstar Helene Fischer plans to sing while whirling around in the air, trained by top acrobats of the Cirque du Soleil.

***ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung*** Schlagersängerin Helene Fischer tritt am 02.06.2015 zum Auftakt ihrer Stadiontournee «Farbenspiel» in Rostock (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) auf. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa -

What is German pop star Helene Fischer's recipe for success? 12.05.2017

With 10 million records sold, she's among Germany's most successful singers - but Helene Fischer also gets flak for singing folk pop. We found out why her fans span all age groups - and what shot her to stardom.
06.04.2017 Die Sänger und Musiker Wolfgang Niedecken (l-r), Johannes Oerding, Udo Lindenberg, Henning Wehland und Daniel Wirtz singen am 06.04.2017 in Berlin während der 26. Verleihung des Deutschen Musikpreises Echo. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa pool/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Changing its format, the ECHO tries to reinvent itself 07.04.2017

Fewer categories, more power to the jury, a different broadcaster, no live transmission and no Helene Fischer. By divorcing itself from tradition, is Germany's most important music prize undergoing a renewal?
01.2012 DW PopXport

PopXport - The German Music Magazine 13.01.2017

Berlin native Bibi Bourelly writes hit songs for US stars. Heavy-metal band Accept do a live album. And Helene Fischer sings the title song for the new film "Vaiana." Plus: new music from Ace Tee and Antilopen Gang.
07.04.2016 *** Sänger Max Raabe zeichnet Sängerin Helene Fischer am 07.04.2016 in Berlin bei der 25. Verleihung des Deutschen Musikpreises Echo mit der Auszeichnung in der Kategorie Crossover aus. Der Echo wird in 31 Kategorien vergeben. Foto: Clemens Bilan/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/C. Bilan

Germany's music scene celebrates at the 25th ECHO awards 08.04.2016

In an evening of few surprises, German Schlager songstress Helene Fischer took home four of the renowned trophies, while singer-songwriter Joris garnered three. The gala highlighted German-language pop on an upswing.
Bildergalerie Jahresrückblick Kultur 2015

Culture 2015: People who left their mark 30.12.2015

2015 was a rollercoaster of emotions, a turbulent year with many highlights, controversial debates and farewells. These are the artists who moved us with their books, movies, art or music.
