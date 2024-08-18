Heiress Shinawatra takes office as Thailand PM

As Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes office to face cabinet formation, a sluggish economy and a dwindling party, her father Thaksin said she "will have to work hard."

Paetongtarn Shinawatra — heiress and daughter of controversial billionaire and ex-premier Thaksin, formally took office as Thailand's prime minister on Sunday, after receiving a royal sign-off.

The 37-year-old is the kingdom's youngest-ever prime minister and has come to power days after days after the Constitutional Court dismissed ally Srettha Thavisin as premier. The court also disbanded the main opposition party, adding to Thailand's ever-turbulent internal politics.

After the ceremony, she vowed to boost Thailand's sluggish economy.

'Open to all ideas'

"As head of the government I will work with parliament with an open heart, open to all ideas to help develop the country," she said in her first press conference after the ceremony.

"Fellow Thais, this duty cannot be done by the prime minister alone. I hope I will be able to coordinate the power of all generations, all talented people in Thailand -- from the cabinet, the coalition, civil servants, private sector and the people."

Earlier in the day, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed Paetongtarn in a formality which will allow her to form a cabinet in the coming weeks.

Paetongtarn said she will continue with all policies of her predecessor, which include a "major" economic stimulus and reform, tackling illegal drugs, improving the country's universal healthcare system and promoting gender diversity.

The government will also go forward with its flagship digital wallet policy — a handout programme worth 500 billion baht ($15 billion) — but ensure the scheme is fiscally responsible.

"The goal is to stimulate the economy so this intention remains," Paetongtarn said.

The Shinawatra legacy

Paetongtarn is the third person from her family to attain the position. The Shinawatra family has held significant sway over Thailand's politics and economy for decades, at times locking horns with the influential establishment and the royalist military.

However, her father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck were both thrown out of power in military coups.

Paetontarn, who is known in Thailand by her nickname Ung Ing, helped run the hotel arm of the family's business empire before entering politics three years ago.

She has grown her public profile and maintained a near-constant presence on the campaign trail during the 2023 elections.

Her father's dwindling Pheu Thai party and its coalition partners chose her as the leader.

Together they hold 314 seats in parliament and Paetongtarn needed the backing of more than half of the current 493 lawmakers to become prime minister. The allies also include some pro-military leaders who have long opposed Thaksin.

Thaksin present at the ceremony

Former premier Thaksin, now 75, attended the ceremony standing alongside Paetongtarn's husband in the front row.

"She has to work hard. Her strong point is that she is young, she can ask anyone for help she is humble," he told reporters after the ceremony. "Twenty-three years ago she was standing behind my back but today I was standing behind her."

