 Heinrich Schliemann, the man who discovered Troy | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Heinrich Schliemann, the man who discovered Troy

Heinrich Schliemann established archaeology as the science that we know today. The German adventurer and multimillionaire, who died 130 years ago, discovered Troy and what he thought was the Treasure of Priam.

  • Heinrich Schliemann Archäologe

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Millionaire with a love of antiquity

    Heinrich Schliemann, born in 1822 near the German city of Rostock, did not have a lucky start in life. Due to financial hardship, he broke off his studies as a young man and began a business apprenticeship. He quickly made a career using his skill and talent for languages. He built his fortune in Moscow, selling ammunition to the tsar's army. Then he began to educate himself and travel.

  • Ausgrabungsstätte von Troja

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Truth or fiction?

    The legend of Troy has inspired people for thousands of years. The epic poet Homer described the Trojan War in his "Iliad," which told the tale of the city's siege by the Greeks. They were only able to conquer Troy with deception, building a wooden horse in which they hid warriors. When the residents of Troy brought the gift horse into the city, they also brought the enemy into their midst.

  • Heinrich Schliemann Ausgrabungen in Troja

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Homer as a guide

    Using various clues in Homer's epic "Iliad" poem, Schliemann eventually found what he had been searching for hiding under a hill in Hisarlik, in what is now northwestern Turkey. The discovery was difficult to precisely map due to the long history of the city's settlement. But in 1872, Schliemann and his assistant Wilhelm Dörpfeld were finally certain: the walls they had unearthed belonged to Troy.

  • Moskau Puschkin-Museum Schatz des Priamos

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    King Priam's Treasure

    On May 31, 1873, Schliemann believed he had found his ultimate prize: the palace of King Priam. He also discovered golden artifacts hidden under shards of broken pottery - this precious head dress among them. Later, however, it was determined that the relics came from a much earlier time.

  • Sophie Schliemann 1877

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Love and war

    Schliemann married the 17-year-old Sophia in Greece in 1869. Here, she's seen wearing a head dress from the cache of gold known as Priam's Treasure, which Schliemann excavated from the Troy site in 1873 and smuggled back into Germany. After World War II, the artifact was moved to Russia, where it has been on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow since 1992.

  • Wilhelm Dörpfeld & Heinrich Schliemann Ausgrabungen in Griechenland

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Following the 'Iliad'

    Schliemann also hoped to uncover additional sites from early Greek history, other places featured in Homer's "Iliad." In 1874, at age of 52, Schliemann traveled to the site of Mycenae, where he suspected he would find the grave of the legendary Greek leader Agamemnon. There, too, he made a sensational discovery.

  • Heinrich Schliemann - Totenmaske des Agamemnon

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Agamemnon's Mask?

    During his excavations in Mycenae, Schliemann discovered a grave with two skeletons. Obsessed with his idea to uncover traces of the Trojan War, he dubbed one of the death masks "Mask of Agamemnon." It later turned out not to belong to the famous ruler, but to a Mycenaean princess.

  • Heinrich Schliemann Tagebuch

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Archeological pioneer

    Despite being an archeological pioneer, Schliemann was ridiculed by his German compatriots. In initial excavations, he destroyed important findings at the Troy site. Later, he began to examine the site more closely with meticulously planned trenches, discovering ceramics which he used as "index fossils." He also left behind an accurate record of all his discoveries.

    Author: Sabine Oelze / cmk


  • Heinrich Schliemann Archäologe

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Millionaire with a love of antiquity

    Heinrich Schliemann, born in 1822 near the German city of Rostock, did not have a lucky start in life. Due to financial hardship, he broke off his studies as a young man and began a business apprenticeship. He quickly made a career using his skill and talent for languages. He built his fortune in Moscow, selling ammunition to the tsar's army. Then he began to educate himself and travel.

  • Ausgrabungsstätte von Troja

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Truth or fiction?

    The legend of Troy has inspired people for thousands of years. The epic poet Homer described the Trojan War in his "Iliad," which told the tale of the city's siege by the Greeks. They were only able to conquer Troy with deception, building a wooden horse in which they hid warriors. When the residents of Troy brought the gift horse into the city, they also brought the enemy into their midst.

  • Heinrich Schliemann Ausgrabungen in Troja

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Homer as a guide

    Using various clues in Homer's epic "Iliad" poem, Schliemann eventually found what he had been searching for hiding under a hill in Hisarlik, in what is now northwestern Turkey. The discovery was difficult to precisely map due to the long history of the city's settlement. But in 1872, Schliemann and his assistant Wilhelm Dörpfeld were finally certain: the walls they had unearthed belonged to Troy.

  • Moskau Puschkin-Museum Schatz des Priamos

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    King Priam's Treasure

    On May 31, 1873, Schliemann believed he had found his ultimate prize: the palace of King Priam. He also discovered golden artifacts hidden under shards of broken pottery - this precious head dress among them. Later, however, it was determined that the relics came from a much earlier time.

  • Sophie Schliemann 1877

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Love and war

    Schliemann married the 17-year-old Sophia in Greece in 1869. Here, she's seen wearing a head dress from the cache of gold known as Priam's Treasure, which Schliemann excavated from the Troy site in 1873 and smuggled back into Germany. After World War II, the artifact was moved to Russia, where it has been on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow since 1992.

  • Wilhelm Dörpfeld & Heinrich Schliemann Ausgrabungen in Griechenland

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Following the 'Iliad'

    Schliemann also hoped to uncover additional sites from early Greek history, other places featured in Homer's "Iliad." In 1874, at age of 52, Schliemann traveled to the site of Mycenae, where he suspected he would find the grave of the legendary Greek leader Agamemnon. There, too, he made a sensational discovery.

  • Heinrich Schliemann - Totenmaske des Agamemnon

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Agamemnon's Mask?

    During his excavations in Mycenae, Schliemann discovered a grave with two skeletons. Obsessed with his idea to uncover traces of the Trojan War, he dubbed one of the death masks "Mask of Agamemnon." It later turned out not to belong to the famous ruler, but to a Mycenaean princess.

  • Heinrich Schliemann Tagebuch

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Archeological pioneer

    Despite being an archeological pioneer, Schliemann was ridiculed by his German compatriots. In initial excavations, he destroyed important findings at the Troy site. Later, he began to examine the site more closely with meticulously planned trenches, discovering ceramics which he used as "index fossils." He also left behind an accurate record of all his discoveries.

    Author: Sabine Oelze / cmk


Heinrich Schliemann was a complex character, part dreamer and part genius in disguise. Many of his contemporaries regarded him as a utopian, as he traveled around in Turkey equipped with little but a beat-up edition of Homer's Iliad. Schliemann was determined to discover the site of ancient Troy — and so he did.

For the longest time, the German public used to make light of Schliemann's achievements, as his biggest rival, the top archaeological expert Ernst Curtius, repeatedly mocked him in a bid to polish his own professional profile. Schliemann was, however, much more appreciated in Britain, where the German researcher has always been celebrated as the man who discovered the ancient city of Troy — a place that up to that point had been shrouded in mystery.

Schliemann went on to invent research methods in the late 19th century that are still in use today. His work helped shape the face of archaeology unlike any other.

A businessman and adventurer

From his early childhood, the world of antiquity always fascinated Schliemann. Yet his career path had initially pointed him in a different direction. Raised alongside eight other siblings in a pastor's family in the eastern part of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schliemann started out as a tradesman, as his family could not afford to send him to higher education.

He ended up in Amsterdam, where within one year, he learned to speak not only Dutch, but also Spanish, Italian and Portuguese, to be complemented by Russian later on. His extraordinary gift for foreign languages paved the way for a different career prospect: archaeology.

  • A woman looking at a golden mask (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    A golden portrait for eternity

    In 1876, German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann discovered spectacular golden masks in a grave. One of them became known as the "Mask of Agamemnon," even though later research determined that the masks were some 400 years older than the king. The masks are highlights of the exhibition "Mycenaean Greece: The legendary world of Agamemnon."

  • Crown of Routsi  (Badisches Landesmuseum/P. Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    A crown or a helmet?

    The Tholos Tombs of Routsi were fortunately untouched by grave robbers. This piece, known as the "Crown of Routsi" dates back to the 15th - 16th century BC and still puzzles experts: "Its scientific interpretation has just begun; some believe it's a priest's crown, others rather think it's a precious helmet," said the exhibition's co-curator Bernhard Steinmann.

  • replica of a Mycenaean palace (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Stepping into an Ancient Greek palace

    The center of power of a Mycenaean palace is a great hall known as the megaron, along with the throne room. The ruler, or wanax, held political and religious ceremonies there. Visitors of the exhibition in Karlsruhe can walk through impressive replicas of these palaces displaying elaborately decorated vases, amphorae, frescoes, swords as well as stone and gold jewelry from that era.

  • Ancient golden button (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, Foto: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Work of precision

    Mycenaean artists were renowned for their intricate gold art. This button from the 16th century BC was found in 1876 in the Mycenaean shaft graves excavated by Heinrich Schliemann. It is made of bone that was then covered with gold foil. The spiral ornamentation is typical of the art of the early Mycenaean period.

  • A razor from the 12th century BC (Badisches Landesmuseum/P. Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Everyday tools

    Homeric heroes also took personal hygiene seriously. Along with the ceramics, jewelry and weapons, the graves also contained razors and bronze mirrors from the early 12th century BC. This razor displayed at the exhibition demonstrates that men also shaved at the time.

  • Pieces of a fresco known as the White Goddess (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Beauties of Antiquity

    A mysterious smile and a determined gaze: This fresco fragment depicts the so-called "White Goddess" from the Pylos palace and dates back to the 13th century BC. Mycenaean tile paintings reveal impressive details, and this piece is one of the highlights of the exhibition.

  • A decorated larnax from the 13th century BC (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports/Badisches Landesmuseum, Foto: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Last resting places

    A larnax is a chest made of wood or clay, which also served for the burial of the dead. Idols, miniatures and glass jewelry were often added to the tomb. This larnax from the 13th century BC is made of clay and comes from Tanagra in Boeotia, north of Athens. It shows a procession of four mourning women holding their hair, a funeral ritual at the time.

  • Ancient gold cup (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Glowing into the hereafter

    Precious possessions accompanied the wealthy deceased on their journey to eternity. This gold cup was found by Heinrich Schliemann in one of the shaft graves of Mycenae. It shows dolphins swimming in an underwater landscape.

  • Gold necklace (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul )

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Artful treasures

    Luxurious jewelry made of gold and glass beads has always fascinated humanity. Such noble pieces were however reserved to the elite. This necklace from the 14th century BC is made of rosettes covered in gold leaf.

  • Bull figurines (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports/Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Sacrificial offering or toy?

    Bull figurines such as the ones shown above were not uncommon in Mycenaean settlements. However, it remains unclear to this day whether they were an expression of popular piety and served as sacrificial offerings to the gods or if children used them as toys.

    Author: Isabel Surges (eg)


After then moving to Russia, Schliemann became rich dealing with raw materials for the production of ammunition. He used his fortune to study Ancient Greek and Latin in Paris.

In 1868, he went on an educational trip to the Greek island of Ithaka, where he decided to look for the palace of Ulysses. From there, he traveled to the Marmaris Sea to make his way inland and start the quest for Troy. During his entire journey, Homer's Iliad was Schliemann's one and only true companion, the one book he considered his indispensable guide to discovering Troy.

Following Homer's footsteps

The search for the ancient city of Troy had never ceased for over thousands of years. But, in all that time, no one had ever been able to prove that Homer's saga of the Trojan War had actually occurred — until 1871, when Heinrich Schliemann, then 49 years old, discovered the ruins of the city under the Hisarlik hill in the Troas region in the northwest of present-day Turkey. Schliemann had by no means been the first person to believe that the city described by Homer was hidden under this particular location.

Before Schliemann, the British archaeologist Frank Calvert had already begun excavations in the very same region. The two Troy-obsessed researchers ran into each other by sheer coincidence. Calvert had actually acquired the land around Hisarlik so he could continue with his work, but he lacked the funds to continue with his excavation attempts, which, at that point, had run into a dead end.

Calvert persuaded Schliemann to continue where he had stopped working. After running into a number of initial impasses, Schliemann stubbornly went on with the excavations until in 1872 he hit meter-high ruins belonging to a prehistoric city. Schliemann came to the conclusion that these walls had once formed part of the fortification of Troy.

It had been a difficult journey for both men, as the precise identification of the findings was rendered all the more difficult due to the long history of the city, which had first surfaced in records in 3000 BC.

  • Amphipolis Grab in Griechenland

    Greece's largest ancient tomb: Amphipolis

    Female statues keep watch

    The most recent finding at the Amphipolis excavation site in northern Greece were two female statues, known as caryatids. Wearing long robes and thick curly hair, they guard the second entrance to the tomb, which dates back to 300-325 BC - the era of Alexander the Great. The interior of the tomb has not yet been explored, but experts suspect the contents may still be intact.

  • Griechenland Ausgrabung Grab Amphipolis Gruft

    Greece's largest ancient tomb: Amphipolis

    Nearly intact

    One of the two female figures discovered on September 6 was missing its face. "The left arm of one and the right arm of the other are raised in a symbolic gesture to refuse entry to the tomb," said Greece's ministry of culture in a statement. The two figures were similar in style to the two other statues found several weeks earlier: sphinxes at the main entrance to the tomb.

  • Griechenland Archäologie Ausgrabungen in Amphipolis

    Greece's largest ancient tomb: Amphipolis

    Headless pair

    These two marble sphinxes stand watch at the main entrance to the tomb and were uncovered in August by archeologists. They would've been over 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall with their heads and wings, pieces of which were found nearby. A wide path and 13 steps lead to the entrance of the tomb, which is the largest ever discovered in Greece. The burial mound alone measures 1,500 feet (457 meters).

  • Ausgrabungen in Amphipolis

    Greece's largest ancient tomb: Amphipolis

    Royal roar

    This marble lion, over 17 feet (5 meters) tall, supposedly stood atop the tomb. It was discovered by the Greek army in the bed of the Strymónas River back in 1912. While experts can't be sure that the tomb was left undisturbed until it is fully excavated, expectations are high that it belonged to an ancient celebrity, possibly one of Alexander the Great's high-ranking officials or family members.

  • Griechenland Ausgrabung Grab Amphipolis Gruft

    Greece's largest ancient tomb: Amphipolis

    Tedious process

    Excavation work on the tomb in Amphipolis began in 2012 under the direction of chief archeologist Katerina Peristeri. "We are like surgeons, making slow progress," she told Greek media. The tomb, located in the Macedonian region of Greece on the Aegean Sea, dwarfs that of Alexander the Great's father. The legendary ruler is thought to be buried in Egypt, though the exact location is unknown.

  • Griechenland Ausgrabung Grab Amphipolis Gruft

    Greece's largest ancient tomb: Amphipolis

    Attention to detail

    This intricate marble panel was found in what appears to be the antechamber of the main room of the tomb. The quality of the work is evidence of the wealth and significance of its owner. Alexander the Great's wife and son are said to have been murdered in Amphipolis when Macedonian general Cassander conquered the territory in the 4th century BC. It's possible the tomb was made for them.

  • Ausgrabungen in Amphipolis

    Greece's largest ancient tomb: Amphipolis

    Miles of marble

    This marble-faced stretch of wall was uncovered at the tomb site in August. Experts have said the structure bears the handprint of Alexander the Great's chief architect, Deinocrates of Rhones, who was employed to build the city of Alexandria.

  • Amphipolis Makedonien Griechenland

    Greece's largest ancient tomb: Amphipolis

    High expectations

    Pictured is an aerial view of the Amphipolis site, located south of the Greek city of Serres. Anticipation is high as archeologists make their way deeper into the chambers of the tomb, which the Greek government has called a "monument of great importance." The mystery of its inhabitant will likely be solved in the coming weeks, though Alexander the Great's burial site may forever remain a secret.

    Author: Kate Müser


Errors in classification

Among his most significant discoveries in Troy, Schliemann struck a cache of gold and other artifacts, which he subsequently baptized "the treasure of Priam" in 1873. He smuggled the gold treasure out of the country and gave it to the German government to showcase. But the treasure got lost in the throes of World War II, only to later resurface in Russia, where it is now being kept at the Pushkin Museum.

It later turned out that Schliemann's claim to the treasure had been wrong all along. His findings did not amount to the treasure of Priam, but were rather a relic from an unknown culture that had flourished 1,250 years before ancient Troy.

This wasn't the only time that the German explorer had erred: At the Greek archaeological site of Mycenae, where Schliemann carried out excavations from 1874 to 1876, he drew a number of wrong conclusions based on his work. Schliemann wrongfully identified a golden mask as having belonged to the ancient Greek military leader Agamemnon.

Despite his errors and wrong conclusions, the world continued to venerate Heinrich Schliemann as one of the most significant archaeologists of all times.

He died in Naples on December 26, 1890.

This article has been adapted from German.

DW recommends

How Berlin's lost Victoria statue turned up at the Hermitage Museum

The ancient Roman Victoria of Calvatone statue, last seen in a Berlin museum before WWII, has been rediscovered at the Hermitage Museum in Russia. The statue was found thanks to a German-Russian museum initiative.  

Why Germany can't quit its racist Native American problem

More than 40,000 Germans participate in "Indian hobbyism" — reductive reenactments of Native life in the past. This form of appropriation is excused as well-meaning affection as Native voices are systematically silenced.  

Pompeii archaeologists discover bodies of man and his slave

The skeletal remains were found in the underground chamber of a villa on the outskirts of the ancient city. The men escaped the first volcanic eruption that destroyed the city, but succumbed to a blast the next day.  

Advertisement

Film

Bird's eye view of the Berlinale red carpet with crowded press area

Berlinale plans a 'festival in two stages' amid COVID uncertainty

With Germany's harder coronavirus lockdown in place, the Berlin International Film Festival plans massive changes for its upcoming edition.  

Books

John Le Carre stands with his arms crossed in front of a bookshelf

John le Carre – from British spy to best-selling author

Nearly all his bestsellers have been made into blockbusters — hardly surprising, since his novels deliver page-turning suspense and complex espionage plots. An ex-intelligence agent, le Carre knew his subject firsthand.  

Culture

Deutschland Saman Haddad Bonn | Portrait

How Saman Haddad became Germany's cultural ambassador

He came to Germany at the age of 13 as the child of Iraqi refugees. Now, he's a well-known cultural figure in Bonn, unafraid to do things his own way.  

Arts

Kandinsky's 'Painting With Houses'

Disputed Kandinsky won't be returned to Jewish heirs

A court has decided that an Amsterdam museum can keep a painting sold by the Lewenstein family during Nazi occupation, raising questions about art restitution.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, InstaLab

Testing photo editing apps: "InstaLab for iOS and Android"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "InstaLab for iOS & Android".  