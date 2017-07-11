Ukraine: Germany's Maas heads to Kyiv on peace mission

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas departed for Ukraine on Monday to lend Germany's support to a fragile peace process emerging in Ukraine's conflict-ridden east.

"We want to move forward faster in the Minsk process — that's why I'm travelling to Kyiv today, Maas said in a Foreign Ministry statement released before his departure.

"The cease-fire that has lasted for over four weeks is the longest since 2014 and that is a hopeful sign. We want to build on that," he added.

Read more: Opinion: Cease-fire in Ukraine is just a political ploy

Maas will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba, President Volodymry Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denys Shymyhal.

German-Ukrainian cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and reform projects of the Ukrainian government are also on the agenda.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy — from sitcom star to statesman The sitcom president Volodymyr Zelenskiy was a well-known figure in Ukraine before he stood for president — but not as a politician. The comedian and actor starred in a 2015 TV show called "Servant of the People," in which he played a fictional president of Ukraine. In 2018 his production company formed a political party of the same name, and in December 2018 he announced he really was running for president.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy — from sitcom star to statesman Fiction becomes reality Beating the odds, Zelenskiy was elected as president on April 21, 2019. The media-savvy TV star used social media to run an almost entirely online campaign and performed well in the polls from the start. The 41-year-old was also credited with appealing to a younger generation.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy — from sitcom star to statesman 'A PERFECT PHONE CALL' Zelenskiy was drawn into an international controversy early in his term. A July phone call with US President Donald Trump put Ukraine in the center of the Trump impeachment case. Trump is accused of withholding $400 million (€360 million) in aid to Ukraine to pressure Zelenskiy to investigate Trump's rival Joe Biden. Trump has denied wrongdoing and later tweeted it was a "PERFECT PHONE CALL."

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy — from sitcom star to statesman Peace talks with Putin Zelenskiy has made easing tensions with Russia a primary goal of his presidency. As a war between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists dragged on into its fifth year, Germany and France arranged a Paris summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy in December 2019. Among other things, the two sides agreed to several major prisoner exchanges.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy — from sitcom star to statesman Iran plane crash perpetrators 'must be held accountable' Ukraine entered the headlines again in January 2020 after a Ukrainian airliner was shot down over Tehran, killing 176 people, on the same night that Iran fired missiles at US airbases in Iraq. Zelenskiy has been called on by the nations of the victims to act as a mediator with Iran to gain compensation for those affected. "The perpetrators must be held accountable," he said.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy — from sitcom star to statesman 'Second chance' for his government In January 2020, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk offered his resignation after audio tapes emerged in which he appeared to criticize Zelenskiy's knowledge of economics, saying the president needed to be better educated. Honcharuk resigned on Friday, but Zelenskiy said he would give his government a "second chance" — though he admitted the remarks were "unpleasant." Author: Elliot Douglas



History of failed cease-fires

There have been over 20 attempts at a ceasefire in Ukraine since early 2014, when conflict broke out in the country's east over a political swing away from Russia — and towards the EU — that ousted the country's pro-Kremlin president.

Shortly after, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said that over 100 violations had taken place within days of the latest ceasefire attempt in July.

Germany, along with France, has previously mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia, which represents the Ukrainian rebels despite denying direct involvement in the conflict. Most recently, the EU countries brokered talks in December 2019, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Minsk peace agreement.

Zelenskiy, in power since last year, rejects the agreement's demand that the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, near the Russian border, be granted more independence.

Watch video 04:54 Share Russia-Ukraine conflict Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3d9Yd Ukraine FM: We will never surrender control over Donbass

The conflict betwee Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed over 13,000 people since 2014.

kp/rt (AFP,dpa)