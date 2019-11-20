Heiko Maas against unilateral removal of nuclear weapons from Germany

Only a world without nuclear weapons can be a "safe world," the German foreign minister said on a trip to Hiroshima. But that requires international consensus, and Germany won't be taking the first step.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Hiroshima on Friday to commemorate victims of the 1945 nuclear attack and promote a nuclear-weapon free world.
"One day living in a nuclear weapon-free world has to remain our goal," he said. "Even though that will not be easy and may take a long time."
Read more: Opinion: Europe caught in a dangerous nuclear trap
Germany not to disarm
However, the foreign minister said he was against a unilateral German withdrawal of nuclear weapons.
"It's no use if nuclear weapons are just moved from one country to another. If they are to disappear then they should disappear everywhere", he said. "As far as nuclear disarmament is concerned, we need agreements on a broad basis, not only in individual countries."
Germany currently stores around 20 US nuclear warheads. The armed forces have Tornado jets on standby to deploy them if necessary.
In the memorial book of the Peace Museum of Hiroshima, Maas wrote: "The memory of suffering by the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki must never fade. We have a shared responsibility to ensure that such suffering is never repeated. For a peaceful world without nuclear weapons!"
Attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki
The US nuclear attack on Hiroshimaat the end of World War II almost completely destroyed the city and killed around 140,000 people, mostly civilians.
Tens of thousands died subsequently as a result of the long-term effects of the radiation. Three days after the attack on Hiroshima, US forces dropped another nuclear bomb on the city of Nagasaki, where a further 70,000 people died.
The bombings remain the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict in history.
Read more: Opinion: Iran must save P5+1 nuclear deal - not the EU
Nuclear disarmament efforts will be discussed at the upcoming G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, which Maas will attend.
The agenda also includes talks on free trade, the United Nations' goals for sustainable development, and policies on Africa.
mvb/rt (AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
American and Russian diplomats are preparing the ground for possible nuclear disarmament talks, Russia's Vladimir Putin has said at a G20 summit in Osaka. The two sides suspended the key INF treaty earlier this year. (29.06.2019)
Japan is marking 73 years since the the US dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. A somber ceremony honored the people killed and injured and also served as a call to eliminate nuclear weapons. (06.08.2018)
The US nuclear strike on Nagasaki 73 years ago marked the second and the last time such weapons were used in WWII. At the commemoration ceremony, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned fears of nuclear war were still present. (09.08.2018)
Iran has waited for the EU to react as it reneges on its obligations under the international nuclear agreement. The ball, however, is in Iran's court, writes Rainer Hermann, of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (07.09.2019)