 Heavy rains cause massive flooding in cyclone-hit Mozambique | News | DW | 28.04.2019

News

Heavy rains cause massive flooding in cyclone-hit Mozambique

Serious flooding has wreaked havoc in parts of Mozambique, as houses have collapsed in many parts of the area. Rescue efforts are underway to help people trapped by rising floodwater in the country's northern region.

Flooding in Pemba (Getty Images/AFP/Stringer)

Continued rains caused flooding in northern Mozambique on Sunday, just three days after Cyclone Kenneth killed at least eight people and damaged thousands of houses in the southeast African country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said many houses have collapsed as a result of rising floodwater in northern region's main city, Pemba.

Mozambique's government urged people in flood-hit parts to immediately seek higher ground to minimize the risk of drowning.

Aid organizations said that nearly 700,000 people in Mozambique could be at risk due to floods, with many left exposed and hungry as waters rise.

Further heavy rain is forecast over the next several days.

Second cyclone in six weeks hits Mozambique

Rescue efforts

"It is now raining heavily in Pemba, Cabo Delgado, and some parts of the city are already flooded," said Saviano Abreu, spokesman for OCHA.

"We are unfortunately expecting devastating floods here in Pemba. A search-and-rescue team is being mobilized," Abreu added.

Cyclone Kenneth arrived on Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai battered central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said there was no record to two storms of such intensity striking Mozambique in the same season.

shs/aw (Reuters, dpa)

