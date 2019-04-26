Heavy rains cause massive flooding in cyclone-hit Mozambique

Continued rains caused flooding in northern Mozambique on Sunday, just three days after Cyclone Kenneth killed at least eight people and damaged thousands of houses in the southeast African country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said many houses have collapsed as a result of rising floodwater in northern region's main city, Pemba.

Mozambique's government urged people in flood-hit parts to immediately seek higher ground to minimize the risk of drowning.

Aid organizations said that nearly 700,000 people in Mozambique could be at risk due to floods, with many left exposed and hungry as waters rise.

Further heavy rain is forecast over the next several days.

Rescue efforts

"It is now raining heavily in Pemba, Cabo Delgado, and some parts of the city are already flooded," said Saviano Abreu, spokesman for OCHA.

"We are unfortunately expecting devastating floods here in Pemba. A search-and-rescue team is being mobilized," Abreu added.

Cyclone Kenneth arrived on Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai battered central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said there was no record to two storms of such intensity striking Mozambique in the same season.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Routine checkup Two weeks after Idai struck, some 20 doctors and health workers traveled to accomodation centers in Dhugudiua and Namitangurine. The latter houses the biggest populations of displaced flood victims in Zambezia province. The health professionals are carrying out routine checkups in an effort to control the spread of disease.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Poor health Many of those taking shelter in Dhugudiua suffer from respiratory diseases, malaria or diarrhea. About 30 people receive medical treatment daily in the facility, which was set up in March in the aftermath of the flooding. Health authorities say the majority of those displaced by Cyclone Idai have some kind of health problem.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure One tent for ten people It's increasingly difficult for people to find a space in a tent at the Namitangurine accommodation site. The camp has been receiving displaced people since 2012, but the floods have put even more pressure on accommodation. Up to ten people can live in one tent, authorities say. More than a thousand families are currently seeking refuge here.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Destroyed homes About 80 families are sheltering in tents in the Dhugudiua centre, 45 km from Quelimane, the capital of Zambezia province. Most of them are women and children who lost their houses because of Cyclone Idai.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Provisional services As well as accommodation, the tents also serve as provisional health units as well as points for the distribution of social services.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Outdoor cooking Dhugudiua centrer has just one one kitchen for everyone to prepare their meals, so many families have taken to cooking outside. The groups of stones dotting the ground mark where people have set up makeshift cooking fires.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Lack of protein Although people at Dhugudiua shelter are receiving enough food to still their hunger, it's not a balanced diet. They are getting flour, rice and other food from various donors. But protein is scarce - there's no fish and there aren't enough beans to go around.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Running water Thanks to a mobile water tank with a capacity of 1,000 liters, people have enough water for bathing as well as for washing dishes and clothes.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Sanitation and hygiene In Nicoadala District, about 20 volunteers work exclusively on monitoring hygiene standards in the accommodation centers. They check the quality of the water consumed by the families, ensure tents are clean and sensitize residents about good hygiene practices. The main objective - to avoid outbreaks of cholera and malaria.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Deep despair Despite the support received in the accommodation centers, many families are desperate. They still don't know when they will be able to start rebuilding their homes and their lives. Before the cyclone, many of the men worked as carpenters or locksmiths. Now, they are unemployed and have no way of earning a living. The women mourn the loss of their fields.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Waiting for land People in the accommodation centers are awaiting the distribution of land. Many are keen to be placed in safer areas that are less vulnerable to flooding. Distributing land to the cyclone victims was a promise made by the Zambezia provincial authorities.

Cyclone Idai: Relief camps for flood victims under pressure Accepting health services The doctors here say they are satisfied with how people are responding to health checkups they are offering, particularly voluntary HIV and malaria testing. Author: Karina Gomes



shs/aw (Reuters, dpa)

