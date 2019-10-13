 Heavy flooding and mudslides leave 10 dead in Japan | News | DW | 26.10.2019

News

Heavy flooding and mudslides leave 10 dead in Japan

Almost two weeks after Typhoon Hagibis tore through Japan, flood waters have caused further havoc in towns east of Tokyo. Rescuers have found several bodies in submerged vehicles or crushed by collapsed housing.

Car submerged in flood water

Torrential rain that caused flooding and mudslides in eastern Japan left at least 10 people dead, with damaged surrounding areas still recovering from recent typhoons

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held an emergency meeting on Saturday and called for "the utmost effort in rescue and relief operations." 

Friday's heavy rainfall caused muddy waters to overflow from several rivers in Chiba prefecture and flooded several towns east of Tokyo.

Nine bodies were discovered in Chiba, with mudslides in Midori district crushing three houses and killing three people buried beneath them. Another mudslide hit a house in Chiba's Ichihara city, killing a woman.

"There was enormous noise and impact, 'boom' like an earthquake, so I went outside. Then look what happened. I was terrified," said one Midori resident. "The rain was even more intense than the typhoons."

In the towns of Nagara and Chonan, four people drowned when their cars became submerged in water. 

Rescue workers found the body of another missing person after becoming engulfed in floodwaters while driving.

Read more: Opinion: Russia frozen on climate change

Second disaster in a month

About 4,700 homes across Chiba lacked running water and several train services were suspended or delayed.  A highway toll gate close to Narita International Airport was momentarily shut down for safety reasons.

Further north in Fukushima prefecture, the body of a woman was found in a park in Soma city. Her car was reportedly washed away.

Fukushima is still damaged from Typhoon Hagibis  which struck the area earlier this month, leaving more than 80 people dead or presumed dead across the country. 

"I wasn't ready for another disaster like this. I've had enough of this, and I need a break," Yoshiki Takeuchi a Chiba resident told local media. While waters in Chiba subsided, the prefecture is still inundated.

  • A rescue helicopter in Nagano, Japan

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Elderly woman falls to her death

    Japan bolstered search and rescue operations on Monday, as the storm weakened to an extratropical cyclone over the Pacific Ocean. On Sunday, a 77-year-old woman died after she was accidentally dropped 40 meters (131 feet) from a rescue helicopter. The Tokyo Fire Department confirmed that the pensioner had not been strapped in properly while being airlifted in Iwaki city, Fukushima.

  • An old lady being carried on the back of a rescuer

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Carried to safety

    Thousands of troops and rescue workers have been deployed to save stranded residents and fight floods caused by one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in 60 years. Here, an elderly lady is seen on the back of a rescuer in Motomiya, in northern Japan.

  • Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter on Oct. 13, 2019, shows houses in Nagano, central Japan, submerged (picture-alliance/dpa/Kyodo/MAXPPP)

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Nagano under water

    Homes in Nagano, central Japan, were left submerged Sunday after the Chikuma River overflowed as a result of Typhoon Hagibis. Seventeen people remained unaccounted for across the country, according to the Kyodo News agency, after the storm unleashed record rainfall, triggering flooding and landslides.

  • An aerial photo shows a bridge and road collapsed due to the Chikuma River overflowing

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Widespread damage

    The banks of 21 rivers across the country collapsed and nearly 150 overflowed, flooding nearby areas and causing major damage, including to this bridge over the Chikuma River in Tomi, Nagano. Dozens of landslides cut off road links, leaving people stranded.

  • A Shinkansen bullet train rail yard is seen flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano (Reuters/Kyodo)

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Transportation shut down

    The typhoon brought the country to a standstill. Flooded railway tracks and canceled trains caused commuter chaos, and more than 100 flights were scrapped, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

  • Japanese fans close their eyes at the moment of silence for the typhoon victims (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/R. Reyes Marin)

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Moment of silence

    The typhoon disrupted a three-day weekend in Japan that includes Sports Day on Monday. Three Rugby World Cup matches were canceled over the weekend, and qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit was postponed. On Sunday, fans closed their eyes during the moment of silence for the typhoon victims before the rugby match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama.

  • Satellite image of Typhoon Hagibis

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Eye of the storm

    Hagibis hurtled toward Japan with wind speeds reaching 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Authorities had warned Hagibis was on a par with a typhoon that wreaked havoc in the Tokyo region in 1958, but modern safety infrastructure helped save lives. The typhoon six decades ago left over 1,200 people dead and half a million houses flooded.

    Author: John Silk


mvb/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

