'Heaviest snowfall in a decade' threatens parts of the US

January 6, 2025

Kansas and Indiana are likely to experience "at least 8 inches of snow," according to the National Weather Service. Elsewhere, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas are on "tornado watch."

A salt and plow truck pulls onto a road on January 5, 2025 in Shawnee, Kansas. A large swath of the U.S., across the Midwest to the East Coast is experiencing a major Winter storm, with more than two feet of snow in some areas
Kansas has been hit particularly hard by the winter stormImage: Chase Castor/AFP/Getty Images

Large swaths of the United States, from Kansas to New Jersey, were hit by a massive winter storm that brought snow, ice, wind and Arctic-like temperatures. 

More than a dozen states, covering some 60 million people, were under severe storm warnings, advisories or watches on Sunday night into Monday.

Governors in several states, including Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia and Virginia, declared states of emergency.

Snow disrupts transport in US and Europe

"Areas between central Kansas and Indiana, especially along and north of Interstate 70, are likely to experience heavy snowfall, with a high chance (60-90%) of at least 8 inches [20 centimeters] of snow," representing the "heaviest snowfall in a decade," the National Weather Service (NWS) posted on X.

Blizzard conditions brought gusts of wind of up to 45 mph (72.42 kph) in Kansas and Missouri while the NWS issued New Jersey with storm warnings for Monday and Tuesday.

Indianapolis Colts fans walk in the falling snow after an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite the treacherous conditions, fans braved the elements for the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville JaguarsImage: Michael Conroy/AP Photo/picture alliance

'Tornado watch' for some states

Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, meanwhile, were on "tornado watch," the NWS said, having earlier issued the same warning for Mississippi.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged residents to "please stay home" after reporting multiple vehicle crashes.

In Virginia, police reported at least 135 crashes as the storm entered the state Sunday. A handful of injuries were reported, but no fatalities.

Police in Missouri said they had responded to almost 600 stranded drivers and 285 crashes.

Vehicles drive along a highway during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati
Roads, like the one seen here in Cincinnati, have become treacherous for driversImage: Joshua A. Bickel/AP Photo/picture alliance

Air traffic monitoring site FlightAware showed almost 2,200 flight cancellations and over 25,000 delays.

While the storm was on course to head offshore, icy temperatures are expected to linger until Tuesday. Many schools have decided to remain closed on Monday, including public schools in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Washington and Philadelphia.

Washington DC, however, is located in the storm's path and was expecting severe weather on Monday, just as the new Congress is set to meet to officially confirm Donald Trump's electoral victory.

jsi/ab (AP, Reuters, AFP)