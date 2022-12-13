Heavenly German idioms
The German language has idioms referring to the heavens, for unrealistic promises, extreme happiness or appalling problems.
No one is born a master
Everyone has to learn — that is the gist of the German idiom, "Es ist noch kein Meister vom Himmel gefallen" (No one has fallen out of the heavens a master). It's a form of consolation for people when they fail or make mistakes as they start out learning something new.
Extremely happy
Walking on air, floating along on cloud nine? Germans might feel "heaven hangs full of violins" (Der Himmel hängt voller Geigen), or else they could be "floating in seventh heaven" (Im siebten Himmel schweben).
Whatever it takes
More often than not, the German idiom "Des Menschen Wille ist sein Himmelreich" (a person's wishes are their heavenly kingdom) is a sigh of exasperation to express, "Do what you want if it makes you happy." Choices, however crazy, foolish or silly they may seem, that make a person happy are after all just that — their own choices.
Move heaven and earth
The German language has a similar idiom — but "earth" is replaced by hell: The term "Himmel und Hölle in Bewegung setzen" (move heaven and hell) means you pull all the stops and leave no stone unturned to achieve a goal.
Purely appalling
Appalling, scandalous: When Germans exclaim "das schreit zum Himmel" (that screams to the heavens), they are pointing out a very grave and serious grievance, an injustice or problem. So grave that, colloquially, it no longer falls under worldly jurisdiction, but calls for a heavenly ruling.
Unrealistic promises
If you hear someone was literally promised the blue from the sky (Das Blaue vom Himmel versprechen), beware: These promises are unlikely to ever come true. They are unrealistic and unreachable.
Out of the blue
What comes out of the blue is unexpected, surprising, The German idiom adds lightening to the image: "Wie ein Blitz aus heiterem Himmel" (like lightening from a clear sky). Scientific background: We mostly see blue skies, by the way, because blue light is scattered more than the other colors since it travels as shorter, smaller waves.